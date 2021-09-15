.

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Ninety-Four days after the Engr. Felicia Agubata Science Competition and Scholarship for girls in primary schools FASCOS, organized by the Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria, APWEN Lagos Chapter under the leadership of Engr. Mary Afolayan, the much-awaited cash disbursement to the winners of the competition was held at Vetland Primary School.

The competition which was witnessed by pupils from 20 schools within Ifako/Ijaye local government area had its winner as Miss Taiwo Oloyede, a pupil of Agabdo-Ijaiye pry Sch., while, other winners were Suliat Azeez, 13 years pupil of Iju Primary School with the 2nd position and Taiwo Adeyi, a pupil of New Oko-Oba Primary School with the 3rd position.

The event which was held at Vetland Primary Sch. was witnessed by parents of the winners, teachers, the Ifako/Ijaye Local Government Education Board, as well as Association of Women Engineering of Nigeria, APWEN.

Speaking to the winners, the Vice President, APWEN, National, Engr. Felicia Agubata, promised to monitor the progress of the children from JSS 1 to SSS3. “We will continue to monitor these children. Taiwo Oloyede always sends me messages every week. She has built the relationship already and it has been established.

She however urged the winners to help their parents at home. “Be humble because I believe that where humility would take you to, pride will not get you there.

Also, Chairman, APWEN Lagos Chapter, Engr. Mary Afolayan, expressed satisfaction in the competition process and promised that the Association would not relent in upholding the standard of excellence.

The Organizing Chairman, Engr. Wuraola Owolabi, expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the pupils within Ifako/Ijaiye area of Lagos with the excellent performance in education. We want to be role models to these children.

The money is for the education of the children as well as for settling some bills. We do not want to see our children wearing tattered clothes to school. We do not want out 0f school children. We have to see the Engineers of tomorrow and we will ensure they are not left alone. We want to ensure that their dreams and aspirations of becoming engineers come to pass.

In their testimonials, the parents of the winners charged all stakeholders not to relent in ensuring that the best education is given to the children, especially in public schools.