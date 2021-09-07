By Femi Adeniyi

It is indeed shocking to see the sheer amount of resources and strength that some people will exert all in the name of propaganda.

The ones you think you want to deceive with these ludicrous claims and positions have grown beyond these, the people are not pushed by emotions anymore, the realities of our political climes have made them more logical than ever.

READ ALSO:Cholera: Anxiety mounts in Ogun community as 10 feared dead

You claim that TOD is responsible for the state of roads in Ogun State, lest you forget, TOD is a serving senator, representing Ogun West Senatorial District who is in his second year.

I wonder why they will choose to drag him inside their sheer propaganda when they have other people who they could have held responsible for this.

Right there they have a former president who served for two terms, they have a serving Deputy Governor and a three-term house of representatives member who they could have held responsible. Also is another MHR from Ota who they chose to ignore while compiling their list

Yet they chose a man who is in his second year to hold responsible for a problem that has lingered on for over a decade. This is just another height of pettiness, one totally devoid of common sense and logic.

Nothing much to worry about, the people know these things even without reminding them and when the time comes, they will surely speak for themselves.

Femi Adeniyi write from Olojemeje road,Ilaro