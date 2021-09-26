.

Team USA clinches the 2021 Ryder Cup after rookie Collin Morikawa secures the final half-point to get to a 14.5-6.5 victory.

It’s the first time since 1979 and 1983 that Team USA won back-to-back home Ryder Cups after winning in 2016 at Hazeltine.

Heading into Sunday, the United States held the largest winning margin since 1975 with their 11-5 lead. It only took five singles matches on Sunday for Team USA to capture the win.

Rory McIlroy won the first match of the day over Xander Schauffele, but Patrick Cantlay, Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau finished their strong performances shortly after.

Scheffler started out as the only American underdog since he was up against the world No. 1 Jon Rahm, but he kept the lead the entire match, even being 4UP a few times.

Scheffler and Morikawa were the only two rookies who went undefeated in their Ryder Cup play, and they arguably had the two most important victories of the day. The young talent on the American side was too tough for the veteran European team.

Dustin Johnson made Ryder Cup history as he became the only player to go 5-0. As the oldest American teammate, this is quite the feat.

Sporting News

Vanguard News Nigeria