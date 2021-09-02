Benzema tips Mbappe to play for Madrid 'one day or another'

Kylian Mbappe will play for Real Madrid “one day or another”, according to his France teammate and Los Blancos striker Karim Benzema.

Media reports say La Liga giants Real Madrid offered Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) 200 million euros (237 million dollars) on deadline day. It was a whopping sum for a player in the final year of his contract.

However, it was said that PSG failed to respond to that bid, Real Madrid’s third during the window. It then meant Mbappe will remain in Ligue 1 to form a mouth-watering attack alongside Lionel Messi and Neymar at the Parc des Princes this term.

ALSO READ: 2020 World Cup Qualifiers: Ronaldo’s brace for world record 111 goals lifts Portugal

However, Mbappe looks certain to agree to a pre-contract agreement with Real Madrid in January, with the forward having his heart set on a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Benzema is excited by the prospect of teaming up at club level with his Les Bleus teammate. He has scored 135 goals in 175 games for PSG at a rate of one goal every 101.61 minutes.

Speaking in an interview, Benzema said of Mbappe: “He is a player who will play for Real Madrid one day or another.

ALSO READ: Why I am building sport centres ― Uba Sani

“We get along really well, I would like him to be with me today in Real Madrid.”

Benzema was speaking in the aftermath of France’s 1-1 draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina on Wednesday, a 2020 FIFA World Cup qualifying match. It was a game that saw Didier Deschamps’ side finish with 10 men after Jules Kounde was sent off.

The point keeps France top of Group D on eight points after four games, four clear of Ukraine who have drawn all of their matches in the pool so far.

“We would have liked to win this match here, in France, in front of our fans,” Benzema added.

“In the first half we made good moves, and in the second half, with the red card, we fell back a little, which is normal when we play [with] one less.”

NAN

Vanguard News Nigeria