By Sylvester Kwentua

Beautiful Nollywood actress and activist, Georgina Onuoha, has advised social media users not to allow the expensive lifestyles of celebrities, as seen on social media handles, to fool them, saying all that glitters is not gold. She gave this sisterly advice on Instagram.

“Like many Nigerians, I woke up 9/10 hours much later in shock seeing so many shenanigans on social media. It is unfortunate and shameful. The moral of this whole drama and sitcom is; be careful who you idolize. Not all that glitters is gold.

So before you go about beating yourself up and discrediting your hardwork because one celebrity bought this, bought that, and you want the same, think twice. Can you do what they do to live the kind of life they live and display on social media?

Be thankful for your little blessings. Never compare yourself to anyone. Trust in yourself and your ability to earn a decent livelihood,”She warned.

Georgina Onuoha’s post may not be unconnected to the recent crisis between movie star Tonto Dikeh and her former boyfriend, Kpokpogri, as well as several other celebrity issues that have rocked the outgoing month of September.

