By Modupe Ogunji

Big Brother Naija housemate, Cross has opened up on how Jaypaul successfully broke Saskay’s ‘wall’.

He made this known while reacting to the show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s statement that Saskay and Jaypaul kissed.

During eviction show last night, Ebuka commended Jaypaul for winning Deputy Head of House game while commenting on the late night kissing between the latter and Saskay.

Cross was angered after the duo kissed.

Recall he (Cross) had earlier professed his love for Saskay but she turned him down.

According to him, he was surprised they (Jaypaul and Saskay) kissed.

He stated that the kiss occured because Jaypaul succeeded in breaking Saskay’s ‘wall’.

Cross said JayPaul was determined and focused to get Saskay unlike him that flirts.

“They are running me street. They are kissing, I really like Saskay but I’m moving on.

“I don’t know they’ll run me street for this life, but it’s okay. It takes a lot to break her down.

“Jaypaul kept going till he broke down her wall. I didn’t know she’ll give room for that. I am someone that when you tell me no, I will respect it.

“We talked about it last week and agreed but I didn’t know they’ve stepped it up to the next level,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria