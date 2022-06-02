The Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ Reunion show will Premiere today at 10pm on all selected Africa Magic platforms.

Viewers and fans across Africa have been patiently waiting to see all their favourite housemates again during the reunion show.

According to the organisers of the show, it will be available to all customers on DStv Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Confam, Yanga and GOtv Supa, Max and Jolli packages from Thursday, 2nd June 2022, weekdays at 10pm on AM Urban (DStv channel 153 and GOtv channel 6) and 10:30pm on AM Family (DStv channel 154 and GOtv channel 2).

Africa Magic News spoke to some of the ex-housemates about their experience shooting the Reunion and what being together in the same space once again months after exiting Biggie’s House meant for them.

Here’s what they had to say!

A surreal experience

“Shooting the Reunion was definitely surreal, having to relive memories from such an atypical situation. I’m always up for evaluating and having conversations about events in hindsight after having processed them from different perspectives. It was definitely a release, truly an unburdening process – a good end to a surreal experience.” – Arin

Bittersweet

“You know all those memories that are bittersweet? Bitter because you wish you’d cherished that final moment more? Sweet because even though it got hard sometimes, you enjoyed every moment? That’s how I’d describe the Reunion and the show in its entirety. Bittersweet. I will forever cling to the nostalgia, knowing that I found a safe place in the Big Brother family.” – Angel

Never be taken for granted

“When they take your calmness for granted, let them know your other version is a flame.” – Beatrice

Real or nothing

“Stand for something or fall for anything; the choice is yours. Being fake is not an option. I’m either real, or nothing.” – Boma

A chance to get things off my chest

“I loved everything about shooting the Reunion. I enjoyed seeing Ebuka and catching up with the rest of the Housemates.

Some of them will remain in my life for a very long time. They are like family and I will forever appreciate them. It was nice to get some things off my chest. The gbas gbos that went down just shows I pretty much care about certain people. Thank you very much for giving me this opportunity. I hope Big Brother will do a star-studded edition sometime, and I can be a part of it.” – Cross

Most impactful and unforgettable experience

“My BBNaija experience has to be one of the most impactful and unforgettable experiences in my life. I am very thankful for the opportunity to participate in such an amazing, once-in-a-lifetime experience.” – Jackie B

Always on guard

“Come wearing bulletproof because stray bullets can hit you anytime.” – Jaypaul

Some things needed to be said and heard

“My experience made me realise that there’s more to people than meets the eye. Some things need to be said and heard.” – JMK

Setting the record straight

“At the Reunion, I reconnected with the Housemates and it was a mind-blowing experience filled with drama, uncovered stories, reignited beef, and the settling of scores. I had the opportunity to discuss my time in the BBNaija House, set the record straight about my departure from the show, and raise awareness on mental health.” – KayVee

Never stop believing in myself

“I’m forever thankful to BB Naija for this platform that has and is still shaping me. The Reunion experience only made me realise that I won’t stop believing in me and being my authentic self regardless of people’s opinions or views about me. Always love on my part.”- Maria

A pleasant reunion

“I had a good BBNaija Reunion experience. I enjoyed seeing my fellow Housemates all together again for at least one last time. I wish everyone the best in their respective journeys. I’m excited and ready for great things to come.” – Michael

Settling unfinished business

“Well, I feel it was a good one. But I’m exactly happy because I feel it helped to clear the air on some issues left over from the House and also settle unfinished business amongst Housemates.” – Nini

It’s all love

“The Reunion was interesting and fun. It was a platform for us to air our grievances among ourselves and hope to reconcile. I’m glad and grateful for the whole BBNaija platform in general. It’s all love from me, thank you big bro.” – Niyi

Forged stronger relationships

“An amazing opportunity to smoothen rough edges, solidify friendships and form new ones.” – Pere

Fun and enlightening

“I think it was fun and enlightening.” – Princess

Intensely interesting

“The Reunion for me was intensely interesting. It was a calm time for me also and a moment to be in harmony with all of the Housemates.” – Queen

Tables always turn

“One thing about tables, THEY ALWAYS TURN. So never believe the first thing you hear.” – Tega

Fiery reunion

“Well… the Reunion was hotter than I expected, there were a lot of issues that nobody thought would surface that did and there were also some we expected, that didn’t make it. All in all, it was nice to be with all my Housemates in one room again.” – Saga

More than enough

Everything that I am, is MORE than enough.” – Saskay

An unforgettable experience

“The BBNaiija Reunion was an unforgettable experience for me, we all expressed ourselves and tried changing some false narratives the public had about us. In the end, we settled on feuds amongst ourselves. It was a much-needed experience and I’m glad to be part of it.” – Yerins

Electrifying and overwhelming

“Coming back to Big Brother’s House feels electrifying and overwhelming but ” The success we make isn’t the final stop likewise failure isn’t game-over, It is the courage to do more that keeps us shining “. It gives self-satisfaction in knowing you made the effort to become the best of what you’re capable of and the peace of mind to move on.” – Yousef

Vanguard News Nigeria