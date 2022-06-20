By David Royal

If you would agree with me, you will recall that one of the major highlights of the past Big Brother Naija season six was the never-ending drama between Queen and White Money.

The duo had spent more time together after Queen disassociated herself from Boma while in the house.

Recall that the eight episode of the Big Brother Naija reunion was all about relationship talks as the housemates continued to unravel their issues and sort out their differences in the house.

Big Brother Naija Host, Ebuka, talked about the Queen-White-Money dynamic at the Reunion Show.

Ebuka went on to ask about the WhiteQueen ship and how the whole blocking and unfriending each other on social media came to be. Whitemoney stated that he never understood why Queen felt he blocked her.

According to him, he bears no grudge against Queen and explained how the misunderstanding between fans may have caused the action.

Queen insisted on WhiteMoney blocking her first before she reciprocated.

However, days after the reunion show ended, Queen took to her Instagram page on Monday to share romantic posts on how she fought so hard to maintain a relationship with WhiteMoney while in the house but unfortunately for her, she was evicted.

The beauty Queen also narrated how WhiteMoney got jealous whenever she played flirty with other male housemates.

she wrote:

“Days on I noticed another guy in the house🙈Light skin, well build, sexy tattoo on his body. @crossda_boss My brothers and sisters your girl became Alice in the wonderland🤣In the garden pere, cross and I were chilling. And I quickly ask cross. But why haven’t I noticed you since I entered this house. I like fair guys and you’re fair🤣 pere said to me, chiaa this girl. I no sure say you dey okay.

“Let me not use the exact word he called me🤣My stay in biggies was very fun and interesting. And I’m thankful I had one friend in the house who was there for me.Unfortunately along the line we had our little misunderstanding in the house. Which I quickly apologized for, I tried my best to make peace at all times we had issue. Yes, I fought for our friendship because I was already used to playing, disturbing, teasing him etc.

“I was very comfortable around him. Noticing my friend was giving another attention made me really really sad.. I can be jealous sha🙈I can recall a particular Friday I kept to myself all through. That night I told Cross and Pere to take care of me, I’m very light headed so I really don’t do much alcohol 🍺 but then I was ready to drink and get high.

“Because I was sad.Unfortunately that night. I and cross had our pool kiss. I was a little tipsy🙈I can recall this didn’t sit well with my dear friend, and occasionally he will always advise me to stop flirting with cross and other guys..

“But then you’re doing your own thing what do you want me to do. Anyways I was obedient and I stopped.. and apologized to him because I didn’t want to lose our friendship. I was already too used to him.

“I really wanted to apologize in a special way and say sorry. So I stopped using my Abeg Naira… I was saving up to get him flowers and wine and a card. I kept begging biggie for this. I planned this surprise with Nini and Saga.

“I can recall one Saturday we were trying to do our weekly buying and I refused to buy. I told him to shop for me. He said I don’t like stingy girls ooh Playfully.He had no idea I was trying to save enough Abeg Naira to shop for him🙈Unfortunately for me, I was evicted🥺”