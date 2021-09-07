By Ibrahim Wuyo, Kaduna

Bandits have on Monday night, abducted 8 people in the Keke community of Chikun Local Government area of Kaduna State,but 5 were able to escape.

The PPRO of the Kaduna State Police Command,

ASP Mohammed Jalige said that their men were on the bandits trail and claimed that they rescued the 5 victims.

Malam Ibrahim who was among the escapees, said the bandits raided the community when it was raining and abducted the victims including women and children.

” We manage to escape and hid in rice farms. But others were taking through the bush paths into the forest by the bandits” he said.

Members of the community called on the authorities to provide security in the area,and decried alleged late response of security agents to emergency calls.

