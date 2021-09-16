.

… Says Zamfara is more secure now, people are happy

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

GOVERNOR Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State, yesterday, said his administration backed out of dialoguing with bandits terrorizing his state because they deceived him and went contrary to their agreements.

The Governor disclosed this to State House correspondents after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential, Villa, Abuja.

But the governor, who said that relative peace had returned to the state, added that the state government had been steadfast in the fight against banditry.

According to him, the people had started seeing results of the stringent measures put in place to restore security.

He said though the measures were tough, the people had not minded because they are now feeling secure.

Recall that bandits had held the state hostage which led to the security situation getting to a desperate level, leading to the imposition of a couple of security measures, including the shutting down of telecommunication equipment and operations in the state.

Governor Matawale had recently proposed dialogue as a strategy for ending the intractable and violent activities of bandits and kidnappers in the state.

But fielding question on whether dialogue approach was no longer an option, Governor Matawale said “they have deceived us. Some of them did not follow what we agreed with them. We thought it was something we could continue with them, but we later realized that they had deceived us. So, we had to back out of it and decide to fight them to a logical conclusion.

“As you know, we are there fighting and we have taken a lot of measures to curtail this problem of insurgency and we thank God it’s yielding a lot of results. We’ve recorded a lot of successes from what we have done.

“As you are aware, we have a lot of security personnel that were deployed to Zamfara State and they are working seriously.”

Asked how he would describe the situation in the state at the moment, he said “the situation is calm and people are going on with their day-to-day activities, just that we have cut a lot of things, particularly moving to foodstuff, animals, and selling of petroleum products.

“We have imposed a lot of measures and the people are happy with the measures because the people had suffered a lot; people were being killed and kidnapped every day before, but today we have succeeded, we don’t have much of such issues in Zamfara State.”

Vanguard News Nigeria