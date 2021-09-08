•Chief Patrick Ezeagu, ASHON Chairman

By Peter Egwuatu

As Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group) gets set for its maiden Annual General Meeting (AGM) after its demutualisation, members of the Association of Securities Dealing Houses of Nigeria (ASHON) have renewed confidence in the organization and its new structure.

ASHON also endorsed the NGX Group’s plan to hold the post-demutualisation and 60th AGM at Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja on Thursday, September 9, 2021, as a symbol of current diversified ownership and sustained national outlook.

The NGX Group completed its demutualization in late March this year to improve the market in the areas like technology, human capital, and processes with enhanced income generation. It is also expected to make the exchange focus on its core mandate.

In a statement from ASHON’s Chairman, Chief Onyewenchukwu Ezeagu explained that the Association’s members had always partnered with the Exchange.

According to him, dealing member houses played pivotal roles during all the stages of demutualisation and shall continue to support the market in all areas of development.