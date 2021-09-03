.

James Ogunnaike, ABEOKUTA

The Ogun State Local Government Congress Committee for All Progressives Congress (APC) has warned any member of the party planning to conduct parallel congress to shelve the idea.

The committee equally warned those engaging in anti-party activities to desist, declaring that the party will not hesitate to sanction anyone found culpable of the act.

The Committee declared that any congress conducted aside from the one by the Yemi Sanusi-led state Exco of the party is null and void.

The Chairman of the five-member committee, Wale Ohu issued the warning when members of the committee met with the electoral committee members saddled with the responsibility of conducting the congress across the 20 local government areas of the state.

He said the committee was strictly sent from the national Secretariat of the party to conduct the congress.

He said, “the national leadership of the party frowns seriously against members who are committing anti-party activities for now. We have been sent from Abuja to strictly work according to the guidelines of the party and to strictly work according to the list of the executive members at the ward levels given to us from Abuja.

Ohu insisted that the party will not accept the result of any congress conducted aside from the one done by the recognised state party secretariat.

“This is the only list approved by the national secretariat, anything aside from this is null and void.

“The party frowns at anybody conducting parallel congress and we will not accept any congress conducted other than the one done by the recognised state party secretariat.”

Vanguard News Nigeria