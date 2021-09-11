The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has inaugurated a campaign council for the Anambra governorship election slated to hold on November 6, 2021.

The campaign council, comprising 179 members, was inaugurated on Thursday at the national executive council meeting (NEC) at the party’s headquarters in Abuja.

Okezie Ikpeazu, governor of Abia state; Ifeanyi Okowa, governor of Delta state; and Osita Chidoka, former minister of aviation, are the chairman, deputy, and secretary respectively.

Other members include Udom Gabriel Emmanuel, governor of Akwa Ibom state, Victor Alewo Adoji, a former governorship aspirant in Kogi State, Peter Obi, former governor of Anambra state, Enyinnaya Abaribe, senate minority leader, among others.

Also appointed into the council are Diri Duoye, governor of Bayelsa state, Samuel Ortom, governor of Benue State, former Emeka Ihedioha, former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, Senator Dino Melaye amongst others.

Speaking at the inauguration, Yemi Akinwonmi, acting national chairman of the party, said the party was optimistic that the members of the council “who were carefully selected” were competent enough to deliver the state back to PDP.

“The leadership of PDP has the highest optimism that members are capable and competent to deliver Anambra to PDP come November 6, 2021,” he said.

“I call on all members of the council to close ranks and deliver the state to the PDP family”.

The deputy chairman of the council and governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa said PDP would win the poll.

Mr. Okowa said the state had always been under the PDP, until recently, when the party had issues there.

“We want to reassure the party that we are going to put in all efforts to ensure that we reconcile everyone.

“We will go into that election as one finitely we are going to win that election by the special grace of God.

Also speaking, Valentine Ozigbo, PDP governorship candidate in Anambra, said he will not disappoint the party if elected governor.

“I am also thankful to our dear party for giving me this platform which I know I will not disappoint you,” he said.

“I am here to personally pledge that we will put in everything we have to ensure that we regain the lost glory in Anambra and PDP will take over Anambra this year.

“I am also here to make a pledge that not only are we going to win, but we will do our best to ensure that not just the dividend of democracy but will ensure that we set the standard in governance in Anambra state.

“Anambra people, if you are listening to me today, your victory is here, your freedom is here, and development is on the way.” He concluded.