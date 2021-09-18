By Moses Nosike

The 2021 African Brand Congress would focus on the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and best practice in brand building in Africa. This year congress is designed to educate, engage and inspire brand managers and professionals in the pursuit of best practice in brand building and value creation.

This year congress will be held at Eko Hotel, Lagos on September 30, 2021 themed: AfCFTA and Brands Building Opportunities in Africa.

According to the organisers, the congress is an appropriate platform for all brand owners and industry players to discuss how brands in Africa can increase their global competitiveness while seeking to enhance professional development skills in the area that are most relevant to the business community today.

“The congress will provide hands-on skill building experience for Brands and the Brands Management community. Therefore, the Congress expects participants from all over Africa,” Said Mr. Desmond Esorougwe, Convener/Editor in Chief, the African Brands Media Limited.

Speaking on the focus of the congress, Esorougwe said, “The focus of this one day African Brand Congress in Nigeria will be to support you in the journey of excellence in Brand Building, to be able to discuss and influence the issues of showing the African Brand future.”

“This will provide the ideal opportunity for interaction among leading companies and keynote interactive discussions. Quality up to date case studies from leading organizations providing a close look at the improvement that the biggest companies in the market are currently implementing worldwide,” he said.

Esorougwe said, connecting 1.3 billion people across 55 countries, the AfCFTA is projected to provide key opportunities for markets to spur economic growth, innovation, security and regional integration while staying true to the multifaceted culture.

At the 2021 African Brand Congress, with a theme on the impact of AfCFTA on Brands, the congress is set to be an informative and inspiring day of new idea and stimulating debate brands to excellence.

“Don’t miss this opportunity to attend the congress as we explore and investigate different initiatives undertaken by continent commitment to Agenda 2063 and its resolute trajectory toward becoming the global powerhouse of tomorrow,” he said.

At the congress, there would be an opportunity for brands to Showcase/Exhibit to promote African Brands, Products and services or initiatives. The brands Showcase/Exhibition is an initiative that seeks to showcase ideas, goods and inventions of various types that are original and creative as well as those with the potential for enterprises and return on investment.

The 2021 ABC Brands Showcase/Exhibition provides organizations with maximum exposure at a premier congress and exhibition devoted to increasing brand visibility.

The future of African Brands is the future of Business in Africa. It is about sustainable wealth creation. Further, because of the interaction of Brands in the Business sector, the future of Brands in Africa is also inextricably linked to future of the society.

Africa Brand Congress 2021 will be holding this year edition of Africa Brand Leadership Merit Awards aimed at celebrating leadership, innovation and creativity in Africa. It showcases the brilliant minds and institution that are delivering positive change and shaping Africa’s future. It will honour CEO’s Businesses, Brands, products and Services as well as public officers that have excelled and demonstrated uncommon initiative, drive and leadership in Africa economy.

The winner would have made an outstanding contribution to the development of the continent, the economic aspiration of its citizenry and the transformation of Africa’s image in the international markets while displaying a high standard of good corporate citizenship, social and environmental responsibilities.

The awards bring together prominent business leaders, entrepreneurs and other high-ranking government officials from across the world to celebrate achievement and success brands, companies and people who have played a pivotal role in driving African economy development forward.