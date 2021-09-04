By Moses Nosike

An advanced medical technology used in screening new born child, monocular diagnostic and as well DNA tests is now in Nigeria for easy accessibility and affordability.

The company, African Biosciences Limited, your bioscience research partner in Africa is launched in Lagos for Nigerians to enjoy that which America and other countries are enjoying.

Speaking at the launching of the new technology in Ikeja, Lagos the Business Development Manager, Martins Nasamu said, “This is an indigenous company with a global outlook, and our service offerings include monocular diagnostic test, DNA and new born screening test.

One of Nigerian citizen in America started this initiative and we are here supporting it so that what our thought cannot be done in Nigeria is really possible to achieve here. So we are launching this to create awareness and to inform Nigerians that new born screening test is available in Nigeria and DNA test. They don’t need to look further again, the service is here in Lagos, Nigeria”.

On the mode of awareness for this serve,Nasamu said that we are involved in digital marketing, advert and we are liaising with Nigerian Medical Association, National Association of Medical Resident Doctors, Medical Laboratory Council of Nigeria and other medical bodies so that they can help us spread this good news.

“We have signed MoU with most of the healthcare facilities in Lagos, and we are present in all the 36 states and in Abuja, with Lagos being our corporate office, knowing that with the population in Lagos, once we gain recognition here, what we have been able to do in Lagos will be replicated in other states”.

According to him, part of strategics is to ensure that we reach the grassroots, create awareness, our bill boards will be positioned at the major highways in every part of Lagos. “There will be radio giggles, TV adverts so that thorough awareness will be created. We are also partnering some healthcare facilities and our flyers and roll-up banners will be available in their clinics to ensure that everybody in Nigeria is aware of this service, and you don’t need to ask, what are these people into.

Continuing Nasamu said that our turn around is that once we collect your samples, within 10 working days your result is out. And to help this market we have actually developed a mobile App called, African Biomatic App that can help your online purchase of the kits.

You can as well access your result online or through our website, so that you don’t have to travel miles. We have a digital payment platform also for you to make payments from your comfort zone without going to the banks. That is why we have made it seamless so that Nigerians can enjoy what others are enjoying in abroad in terms of healthcare facility”.

Furthermore he said, “we also considered the economy situation in the country, our tests are very affordable and pocket friendly. For the new born screening, we have three panels which is economy, standard and premium, and these prices are very affordable because the management of this company felt this is a way of giving back to the society.

And for the DNA test, we give discount either mother and child or father and a child, it all depends. And to further help our customer, we don’t sell our collection kits irrespective of where you are residing. In terms of collection of samples, we use our courier service to collect samples and after analysis we send it back to you.