By Gabriel Olawale

To complement government’s efforts in the provision of healthcare, the Lagos State Chapter of Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria, ACPN has taken its free health screening to 14 Area Commands of the Nigeria Police Force in the State.

Speaking at the Area F Police Command Ikeja, the Chairman, ACPN, Lagos State, Pharm Lawrence Ekhator explained that the exercise is to bring healthcare to the doorstep of the security officers.

The exercise is also to show them that the people are also friends of the police.

The exercise which also featured donation of drugs to the 14 Area Commands in Lagos State, included counselling and screening for blood sugar, blood pressure, body mass index (BMI), cholesterol, diabetes, hypertension, hepatitis, eye test among others.

Ekhator further explained that the occasion was also to commemorate World Pharmacists Day in honour of contributions of pharmacists to the world with the theme: “Pharmacy: Always trusted for your health”

He said health screening is important because it has been discovered that a lot of people are coming down with chronic diseases and health issues like high blood pressure, diabetes, and other silent killer diseases as people are ignorant of their health conditions.

Also speaking, Zonal Coordinator of ACPN Ikeja Chapter, Pharm. Mrs Vivian Ibe explained that the free medical screening and awareness was organised by the ACPN as part of the associations contribution to improving public healthcare, saying ACPN recognizes the role played by the Officers and Men of the Nigerian Police in protecting lives and maintaining law and order for the nation.

In 2020, during the unprecedented lockdown of COVID-19 pandemic, community pharmacists enjoyed a good measure of safety in their mandatory service to humanity because the officers and men worked tirelessly round the clock to guarantee security.

In his response, the Area Commander, Area F Police Command, Ikeja, Alli Zongo expressed delighted that ACPN could come to their police station with such a beneficial programme.

Vanguard News Nigeria