2Baba

Following reactions, allegations and counter-allegations that greeted the marital crisis Annie, the wife of Innocent 2Face Idibia, brought to the public court, the music super star has asked everybody to mind their business.

Specifically, 2Baba asked family and friends to stop the free-for-all in the name of love and taking sides with parties.

He said no one was perfect, and admitted that bringing his family issues to the social media was wrong.

Recall that the music legend’s wife, Annie, caused uproar among fans of the likeable singer when she came on social media to say 2Face slept under the same roof with one of his baby mamas, Pero, in the US.

She went further to insinuate that she was being maltreated by the Idibia family, who she claimed never liked her.

Although 2Baba had kept mum, his relatives came in hard at Annie.

Then an audio recording that had a bawling Annie saying she had had enough went viral.

READ ALSO:

Reacting for the first time, the music legend posted a terse statement on his Instagram handle.

It read: “I admit that bringing our personal issues on social media was not cool.

“But I will not sit back and watch everybody have a free-for-all battle here in the name of love or solidarity.

“None of us is perfect.

“I will like to urge our families and supporters to stop the madness and the public to, please, respect our privacy and kids.

“Let us deal with our issues internally. I take God beg una(I beg you all in God’s name).”

Vanguard News Nigeria