‘Allow us save you’ – Hyacinth Idibia appeals to 2face

2Baba

Hyacinth Idibia, the younger brother of Nigerian music legend 2face Idibia, has spoken publicly for the first time since the controversy involving the singer and his new wife, Edo lawmaker Natasha Osawaru, erupted online.

Hyacinth shared a brief but emotional message on Instagram, pairing his words with lyrics from one of 2face’s songs.

He wrote, “You’ve always been ahead, always been brilliant. Lyrics meant to inspire, but somehow it’s unfolding in real time… Painful reality. Allow us save you, Oyinem’. You’ve been suffering for too long. God knows.”

His post follows weeks of escalating drama between the couple.

Tensions reportedly began in the UK, where Natasha was allegedly heard raising her voice during a heated exchange with 2face: an incident that drew police attention and led to the singer’s brief arrest.

The issue resurfaced during a recent Instagram Live session with broadcaster Daddy Freeze, where Natasha and 2face clashed openly on camera, leaving viewers stunned.

The viral exchanges have fuelled widespread speculation about deeper issues within the marriage, with many fans expressing concern for the singer’s emotional and mental well-being.

Hyacinth’s message is now being viewed as the clearest sign yet that the Idibia family is stepping in — and that their concern for 2face may have reached a critical level.

Vanguard News