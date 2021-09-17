Dr. Goodluck Jonathan

By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has reacted to speculations about the political future of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan especially in the lead up to the 2023 presidential elections, saying its comments on the former president was grossly misrepresented by a section of the populace.

National Secretary of the APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe who issued the clarification Friday in Abuja said while the party would grant a waiver to all new entrants, it however does not translate to automatic candidacy.

Speculations were rife on Wednesday that the former president who is of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party PDP had secretly joined the APC.

The statement reads; ‘The All Progressives Congress APC National Executive Committee NEC resolution of 8th December 2020 approved the granting of waivers to persons who have recently joined the party and those desirous of joining the party in the nearest future to contest for positions in the APC and as party flag bearers in general elections.

ALSO READ: Arteta: It ‘hurts’ watching Arsenal’s rivals play in the Champions League

“By the NEC resolution, new members will enjoy all the benefits and privileges accruable by virtue of their membership of the APC.

“For the records, in my recent television interview reaction to the rumoured plans by former President Goodluck Jonathan to join the APC, my statement was that NEC resolution was a blanket waiver to ALL new APC entrants, including the interviewee.

“The waiver is definitely not specific to anyone as being misconstrued and misrepresented in some sections. Coming into the party gives no one special status of being an automatic party candidate in any election. All aspirants must undergo the nomination processes outlined by the APC constitution.

“Excerpts of APC NEC 8th December, 2020 resolution: ‘…new members will enjoy all the benefits and privileges accruable by virtue of their membership of the party. So, they will be able to contest for positions in the party.

“They will be able to contest elections without any requirement of being members for a number of years or period of time’.”

Vanguard News Nigeria