By Davies Iheamnachor

Thirteen persons travelling for a traditional wedding in Imo State reportedly lost their lives in a fatal accident that occurred around Akpoku- Udufor community of Etche Local Government Area, Rivers State, weekend.

It was gathered that the bus conveying the people from Afara community for a wedding in a neighbouring community in Imo State, had a collision with a truck.

A source, who gave his name as Chibuike disclosed that the bus and the trailer involved in the accident collided head-on.

Chibuike blamed the accident on overspeeding, adding that when both vehicles collided, the bus somersaulted severally.

He added that the younger brother of the groom and his wife were among the casualties of the accident.

The source also revealed that eleven people died on the spot, adding that about two others died on the road to the hospital.

He feared that more of the victims may not survive in the hospital as they had life-threatening injuries.

However, a source in the local government authority, who did not want his name mentioned, disclosed that the LG authority was alerted when the incident happened, adding that the local government Chairman, Mr Obinna Anyanwu, visited the scene of the incident and assisted in conveying the victims to the mortuary and hospital.

Meantime, the Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command, SP Nnamdi Omoni, could not confirm the development at press time.

