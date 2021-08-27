.

…says Assembly not rubber stamp

By Adeola Badru, Ibadan

The Deputy Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Mr. Muhammed Fadeyi, has said the current legislative arm in the state is not a rubber stamp, debunking the allegation that the lawmakers are under the thumb of Governor ‘Seyi Makinde.

Some were of the opinion that the current legislative arm in the state seem to be ony doing the will of Governor Makinde and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP rather than working for masses in the state.

Fadeyi, who spoke with Vanguard, said that it is not true that the assembly is a rubber stamp of the executive arm of government which readily passes bills to suit the governor.

The deputy speaker insisted that contrary to the opinion in some quarters that the assembly is docile and subservient to the executive, bills are thoroughly scrutinized before they are passed.

He reminded that the executive and legislative arms of government are supposed to complement each other for the benefit of the people and not to engage in an unnecessary squabble in order to demonstrate independence.

Fadeyi said: It is not true that the Oyo State House of Assembly is a rubber stamp House. We don’t have to be confrontational to prove our independence. Executive bills are thoroughly scrutinized before they are passed. I can confidently say that we are not under the control of the executive.”

“I don’t think all that comes to this assembly from the executive is approved, that is not correct. If you knew what they brought and what was given back to them, either reducing or adding to them, it wasn’t the same thing, in other words, it means some steps were taken by the this House.”

“I want to believe that it is in peace that we can really forge ahead, it is not when we are at loggerheads and fighting. I think it is the media that believe that it’s until when you fight or when you disagree, that is when you are really playing politics or administering government, whereas it is not.”

“It’s when we are at peace, that we can sort out things, that we can agree and have meetings of the mind,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria