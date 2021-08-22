.

Johnnie Carson, a Senior Advisor at the United States Institute for Peace, says the global body recognises the work the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed is doing for Nigeria.

The former U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs said this on Saturday when the minister paid an official visit to the institute in Washington.

Reports have it that the minister is in the U.S. to engage with various global media outlets, global think- tanks and influencers.

NAN reports that the engagement is to enable the minister to put across the correct narratives about what is happening in Nigeria, showcase government achievements and present challenges facing the country.

Carson, a diplomat from the U.S. who had served as his country’s Ambassador to several African nations said the engagement with the minister was frank and fruitful.

“It is my great pleasure to have Mr Lai Mohammed here because we recognise the work he is doing in Nigeria.

“His visit is a great opportunity to discuss and exchange ideas on a broad number of issues.

“We had a very good and productive conversation about a number of social, economic and security issues relating to Nigeria.

“It was a broad, full and frank exchange of views and friendly one as well.”

Corroborating Carson’s position, the minister said they had frank and mutually beneficial discussions.

“Meeting a legend like the ambassador is one of the highlights of my visit here today

“One of the most important takeaways is the offer by his Excellency that I should come back here to address a wider cross-section of opinion leaders and moulders.

“I am glad that I accepted the offer and I am going to be here very soon with other cabinet members because this is a fantastic platform to let the world know what we are doing and our challenges,’’ he said.

NAN reports that prior to meeting Carson, the minister had met with Mr Mathew Lussenhap, the U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Education and Culture and Dr Peter Pham of the Atlantic Council, a think-tank.

The minister also engaged with BBC Radio and Television, Reuters, Bloomberg, Washington Post, Politico and Voice of America, Radio and Television.

