Commercial motorcycle operators within Kaduna metropolis say operating during late hours of the night pays more, in spite of the risks involved occasioned by security challenges.

A cross-section of them who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday said although night operation had its attendant risks, it fetched them “more income within a short time”.

Idrisa Dankano, a commercial motorcycle operator, said he preferred working late hours of the night, especially during weekends.

“We charge a little higher at night when compared with daytime due to distances and risks involved.

“There are people who are willing to pay additional fare, especially if they are desperate to reach their destinations,” Dankano explained.

On his part, Francis Ujah said he usually gave the motorcycle to his brother to operate during the day, while he commenced work at 8pm.

“There are strategic places like clubs and relaxation spots where passengers are always willing to patronise us, especially during late night hours.

“At least, on average, I make N2,000 to N3,000 between the hours of 8pm to 12am.

“To be candid, except for harassment by security agents, and the risk of attack by miscreants, I generate lots of make money at night than others could make during the day.

“Unfortunately, there are places we avoid due to the volatile nature of the areas, otherwise, night operation has better prospect,” he said.

Kabir Alhamdu, another operator said he made double amount of profit during the night than what others made during the day, saying he made N5,000 to N7,000 between the hours of 8pm to 1am.

David Onoche, also an operator, disclosed that he generated extra income, especially Fridays and Saturdays, due to club activities in parts of Kaduna.

“At club venues, the customers out-number bike operators, so we capitalise on that situation and some of us double our fares ,” he said.

Silas Kwage, a resident of Barnawa said he usually patronised commercial motorcyclists who operated at night because of his outdoor activities, especially during the weekends.

“To make things easier for me, I have telephone number of two motorcyclists who have been very reliable.

“However, the charges are extraordinary, but what matters most is my satisfaction and convenience,” he said.

