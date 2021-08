By Sylvester Kwentua

Media big shot and celebrity O-A-P, Toke Makinwa, has announced that she will be the host for the first-ever Big Brother Naija highlight, which will be streamed on Showmax.

Toke, who announced this via her verified Instagram page, stated that the show will officially commence on Tuesday.

As part of the upgrade for this year’s BBNaija “Shine Ya Eye” season, the organisers have introduced a means through which the show can be watched from abroad.

Vanguard News Nigeria