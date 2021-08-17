Those seeking to destroy IMN failed woefully, says El-Zakzaky

By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

The Supreme Leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, IMN, His Eminence Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, on Tuesday, said those seeking to destroy the sect after the 2015 Zaria massacre have failed woefully.

El-Zakzaky made this disclosure during his first meeting with representatives of various chapters and forums of the religious sect in Abuja.

He explained that the persecution targeted at the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, which climaxed with his six years of incarceration, increased the fortunes and visibility of the Muslim organisation globally.

El-Zakzaky said: “If the culprits launched the all-out attack with a view to crushing the Movement, they had not succeeded with anything other than raising the Movement to a level which was not before expected.

“We could say the 2015 Zaria massacre is really a trying period which affected the public.”

He commended all domestic and foreign human rights organisations and humanitarian groups that kept pressing for his unconditional release from detention as well as catering to the needs of his followers, who suffered various injuries and losses in the quest for his freedom.

The IMN leader condoled with the families that lost their loved ones during the 2015 military attack on the sect and in the quest for justice.

He prayed God to reward them abundantly and make paradise their final abode.

Vanguard News Nigeria