The Kitchen: New platform for aspiring restaurant owners

Steered towards impacting and supporting talents with the interest of being restaurant owners; Leaders in global payment and multinational financial services corporation Mastercard in partnership with Nigeria’s premier discovery platform, Lost in a City presents a new initiative The Kitchen, which is set to empower aspiring restaurateurs.



Nigeria’s dining out culture has grown tremendously over the past few years. As more restaurants begin to open, we are beginning to see a trend in entrepreneurs rising to the challenge. Whether you are a chef or have experience in hospitality, or want to realize your passion, you can apply to be a contender for The Kitchen.

The project is targeted at giving a platform to individuals with an interest in owning restaurants and equally have what it takes to create and operate a successful business, and it is scheduled for September 2021. The competition will host a pool of emerging talents across the country.

Vanguard News Nigeria