Nigeria’s real estate solutions provider, The Housing Matters, thehousingmatters.com will be unveiling new edition of the Housing Matters Magazine.

The Housing Matters Magazine is a quarterly magazine which encompasses a range of topics and features, including interior design inspiration, interviews with Real Estate Practitioners and property tips, advices and many others.

This journal by The Housing Matters has detailed reports of the real estate economy in the economic overview column while the property trend explains the current trend of the Nigerian real estate market in terms of residential and commercial properties, and the current trend in the prices of properties (for sale and for rent) in various locations across the country.

Contained in this magazine is the Abuja Land Swap initiative thoroughly explained. The Housing Matters Magazine also featured studies of emerging real estate market in Nigeria as a whole, highlighting activity and performance.

Hard copies of the magazine will be available to visitors and customers in various locations across the country.