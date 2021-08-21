•Say Nigeria gradually becoming failed state

By Dayo Johnson, Akure; Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa; Festus Ahon, Asaba; Wole Mosadomi, Minna; Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado-Ekiti; Peter Duru, Makurdi; Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos; Chioma Onuegbu Uyo; Ozioruva Aliu, Benin City; James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta; Shina Abubakar, Osogbo; Adeola Badru, Ibadan; Steve Oko, Aba; Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi; Femi Bolaji, Jalingo; Bashir Bello, Kano & Ibrahim Wuyo, Kaduna

General Theophilus Danjuma, former Chief of Army Staff and Minister of Defence had on March 24 2018 called on Nigerians to rise up and arm themselves against the murderous attacks by Fulani herdsmen following the failure or inability of the Federal Government to defend the citizens. Eminent Nigerians, including Professor Ben Nwabueze and Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State gave their backing for Nigerians to arm themselves in the face of killings across the country.

Similarly, Professor Itse Sagay (SAN), Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), on at least two occasions advised President Muhammadu Buhari to allow ordinary Nigerians to bear fire arms in order to protect themselves, arguing that the state of insecurity in the country has assumed a huge dimension and communities and individuals need to defend themselves against attacks.

Sagay, who said the Federal Government was overwhelmed by various security challenges bedeviling the nation, such as Boko Haram insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and herdsmen attacks contended that Nigerians should be allowed to defend themselves when attacked. “We should all be armed so that anybody coming to attack you will know that he too has no chance of surviving. Communities should be armed; individuals should be armed. That is balance of terror”, Sagay had said.

The call for Nigerians to take up arms and defend themselves however came from an unusual quarters during the week. This time, it came from Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina state, the home state of President Muhammadu Buhari. The governor, who paid a condolence visit last Tuesday to the families of 10 persons who were killed after being hit by a Nigeria Customs vehicle called on residents, especially in the areas prone to banditry to acquire and defend themselves against attackers. He said “we must all rise up to counter the insecurity challenge, we must not sit and watch some people buying guns attacking our houses, we too should buy the guns and protect ourselves”. He argued that it was the people’s meek submission that emboldened the bandits to continue with their heinous activities.

Nigerians have expectedly reacted to Governor Masari’s suggestion. While he had the support of many Nigerians, others called for caution saying it would be an invitation to anarchy in the country.

Self defense, invitation to anarchy

The paramount traditional ruler of Abriba ancient kingdom, Abia State, HRM Eze Kalu Kalu Ogbu (Enachioken Abriba), said that “if security had so deteriorated in Katsina being the home state of President Buhari, then no other part of the country is safe anymore. Katsina is the home State of the current President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The call for every citizen to arm himself in self defense simply means that this government has finally failed. Let them own up, it’s resignation in a fluent language.

Self defense has become inevitable as government vested with the mandate of securing lives and property has woefully failed in its constitutional responsibility. On the face value, it appears to be the most appropriate thing to do since the state that has the monopoly of the instrument of violence has woefully failed to secure the citizens. However, self defense could turn out to be an invitation to anarchy in the country. I am afraid that it may in the long run be a clear prescription for chaos in Nigeria.

What we need now is a total overhaul of the security apparatus of the nation immediately. After the overhaul comes the political will from the presidency to restore confidence and address the security challenges head on. I believe we have a strong, virile and professional security agencies that are capable of dealing with the situation. What is required is simply the political will and the surgical removal of the fifth columnist in all our security forces that are currently ravaging the system. It’s now or never”.

Nigeria is gradually assuming the status of a failed state

In his response, third republic senator who represented Abia North, Senator Emma Nwaka, also said that: “The main business of government is the protection of lives and property, anything less amounts to failure in responsibility.

The coercive instruments of power in a normal state as of right should be under the firm control of government. It is only in a failed state that individuals resort to self-help as the norm to protect their lives and property. And when that is the case, the tendency is that firearms and other dangerous weapons will find their way into the hands of miscreants and the end-result would be untamed increase in criminality and barbarity.

In such a state, no one is safe whether rich or poor including high government officials. So, for a sitting governor to lead the charge for individuals to arm themselves for their own protection is proof that Nigeria is gradually assuming the status of a failed state. Of course, no one living in Nigeria can accuse the governor of crying wolf. Life has become so cheap in virtually every part of Nigeria and the worst is that no record is being kept as to the identity of those who die needlessly often in the hands of identifiable non-state actors. Most times, the dead end up in mass graves unmourned. The former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Abia State, expressed his displeasure over the continued release of purported repentant terrorists without prosecution after unleashing horror on innocent folks. “Rather what we hear is that those who have turned Nigeria into a killing field are rehabilitated and reintegrated into society on account of the dubious claim that they have repented. Meanwhile, there is no compensation for the relatives of those whose lives were cut short often in a most gruesome manner.”

The country may soon become another Afghanistan

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders COSEYL, in its reaction by its President, Comrade Goodluck Ibem said:”if residents should adhere to this call to acquire weapons to defend themselves, it means that there will be total anarchy and nihilism. What will happen will be more dangerous than what is happening presently in Afghanistan. The reign of terror will spread to other States and there will be no country called Nigeria again.

Govt should liberalise fire arms licence

In his submission, former Provost Marshal of the Nigerian Army, Brigadier-General Idada Ikponmwen, said: “General Theophilus Danjuma gave the first warning when he told the people of Taraba state to be ready to defend themselves. He said if you don’t do so you might find yourselves and your people dying one by one, he was criticized here and there. Then not too long ago, none other than the Minister of Defence, Gen Bashir Magashi, said so too.

So many other persons have come to believe that our salvation lies in our hands. The right to life is fundamental, it is in our constitution and the first instinct of a human being is to survive against any hindrance and the way you defend yourself from the aggressor depends on the aggressor’s approach to you. If the aggressor is strolling in, you stroll him out, if the aggressor is crashing in, you crash him out, if he is firing in, you might as well fire him out. That is the only way to sustain the right to life and the right to self defense.

This is why in times like this, when all the efforts seem to have failed especially when the existing government seems to have failed in keeping its security responsibilities to its citizens, it is only natural in an environment like ours now for the government to liberalise the issue of firearms license so that the aggressors will also know that the person they are going to assault is also armed, that is the proper thing to do.

But that does not remove the fact that there is a social contract concept in which people give out some of their rights to the government so that the government can protect them. In the absence of that, if the government fails to guarantee the rights to life and other rights of individuals, then it is like there is no government, it is like the government has failed.

The government has a responsibility, that is why people pay taxes, that is why people say they have an army, police and several other security agencies. Are we balancing all these properly in this country right now? If not, do you now blame anybody who appears to be speaking from despair and holding whatever extreme views he might have? That is not to say that these people talking don’t know that there are policemen, there is army, there are security operatives. This country needs a rethink, this country needs a reconfiguration, this country needs to sit down and talk.”

The country has degenerated to a failed state

Arguing in a similar vein, the Middle Belt Forum, MBF, said that Governor Masari’s call simply meant that the country had degenerated to a failed state noting that the call was not out of place given the situation in the country. According to the National President of the Forum, Dr. Bitrus Pogu, “the call by the governor for the people to acquire weapons to defend themselves against bandits just means that the government has failed. So, we are operating a failed state and the governor is responding accordingly. Now as the governor, he is the Chief Security Officer of the state, but you know that the ordinary people do not have the wherewithal to buy the weapons he is talking about.

Though it is necessary for Nigerians to acquire weapons to defend themselves; what we are suggesting is that the Governor should acquire legal weapons which include shotguns, double barrels, pump action guns and give the weapons to vigilante to defend the people.

We are not opposed to that because that is where we have found ourselves now and there is nothing anybody can do about it. The security forces have failed and they seemed to be controlled by powers that are sympathetic to the bandits, Boko Haram and so on. And because of that people are being attacked and never defended. Therefore, the governor is right to have said that the last resort is for people to defend themselves but they do not have the resources”.

Nigerians carrying arms will resort to state of anomie

A don, Professor Oyesoji Aremu of the Department of Counselling and Human Development Studies, University of Ibadan, said that allowing Nigerians to carry arms in bid to protect themselves against bandits will pose a great threat to the unity and security of an average Nigerian. He said, “I think the call by the governor was borne out of frustration of his administration in contending with the continuous insurgence over there. But if a governor is saying that Nigerians should take up arms then the question is what is the function or role of the government?

The absolute role of any government is protection of lives and property. As long as government cannot do that, that government is not supposed to be in power again. It shows the government is not alive to its responsibilities expected of the state. It is the state that is supposed to provide the citizens with adequate security. If a citizen is requested to carry arms, that means it will get to a state of anomie or disorderliness in which everything is unregulated again. You know some people can just get frustrated and begin to kill people. Allowing all Nigerians to carry arms poses a great threat to the unity and security of an average Nigerian.”

Criminality will increase

In Taraba state, Wole Ayodele said, “The implication of every Nigerian acquiring arms for self defence against terrorism is very grave. It will further compound the proliferation of arms with its attendant increase in crime and criminality. But the failure of the security agencies seems to make the acquisition of arms by everyone an inevitable option. The government and its agencies have failed to secure the citizenry and the people may have to resort to self help.”

Gabriel Yough on his part said, “Resorting to this call can lead to anarchy but that is the result of a failed government. Since the National Assembly seems not to have an answer to the killings in the country, Masari’s call may soon become the only option for survival in the country.”

Another respondent, Shalom Sati said, “The government just needs to equip the country’s security agencies, provide jobs for the citizens and make available infrastructure and social amenities for people to thrive.”

Jibaniya Simon Awudu, on his part said, “When there is proliferation of arms in the name of self defence, the implication is that there will be high level of criminal activities. But that notwithstanding, I suggest that instead of personal procurement of arms, let every community have its own police such as vigilante group, among others. When we have such in every community, it will at least be of help and the terrorists can be checked.”

Free access to arms won’t solve our security challenges

According to Anthony N Z Sani,the immediate past Secretary General of the Arewa Consultative Forum( ACF), Masari’s suggestion contradicted presidential directive to shoot at sight those who are not security personnel and are carrying fire arms. He said “we cannot lose sight of the fact that our system is clear about delineation of authority. For example, where the federal law is at variance with state law, that of federal should prevail. Therefore I do not expect that the directive by Governor Masari of Katsina state, can override the presidential directive.

I am not sure that allowing Nigerians free access to fire arms can solve the problems of insecurity posed by insurgency, banditry, gun men, cattle rustling, kidnapping, militant activism, clashes between herders and farmers, ritual killing and raping as well as cultism, considering what is happening in America where unbridled access to fire arms by Americans has cost over 8,000 of American lives this year alone.

If America with all its level of development would experience such losses due to free access to fire arms, I believe it would be worst for Nigeria with free access to fire arms. The government should therefore think outside the box for the most appropriate strategy to bring the prevalent insecurity under control instead of asking Nigerians to resort to self defense which to me is counter productive.

Call made out of frustration

To Rev John Joseph Hayab of the Christian Association of Nigeria ( CAN) in Kaduna State, “the call is coming from a man who is only frustrated by his failure and the failure of his colleagues in government to protect the lives and property of citizens as enshrined in our Constitution. If the governor is sincere with this call let him tell all the security men guarding him to go back to their units and let us see him carrying his gun, then we, the citizens will do the same. Our elected leaders should stop acting drama when they have failed to discharge their constitutional duties which we all expect from them. They should stop misleading ignorant citizens who will take such statements serious and carry weapons and the next day our security agencies will arrest them as gun runners. We do know that our constitution allows the state to defend and protect us.

Is the State now publicly confessing that she can not protect us and wants us, citizens, to defend ourselves? Let the people in power be honest about this call and send bills to their Houses of Assemblies to enact a law that gives every citizen a free right to own weapons without security interference so that our citizens will not be accused wrongly and be used as scapegoats while the real bandits are killing and kidnapping people without being arrested.”

Buhari should salvage this nation now from this hydra headed insecurity

A Constitutional Lawyer and Human Rights Activist, Dr Akpo Mudiaga-Odje, said; “indeed, this is the bitter reality Nigerians have now found themselves. The security situation in our beloved country has assumed a further frightening dimension that I think accentuated the call made by the Katsina State Governor and ironically this is the home state of Mr President. The security apparatuses having failed woefully to defend and protect us, the necessary consequence therefore is for citizens to defend themselves. However, under our Constitution and laws, we are entitled to defend ourselves, but not with guns.

This is because we don’t have a fundamental right to own and bear firearms in this country. The Firearms Act restricts acquisition and ownership of firearms unlike in the United States which Constitution guarantees every citizen the right to bear firearms. So what we can do is to synchronize with vigilantes who have limited licence to bear arms to join the citizenry who can possess any other arm apart from firearm to defend themselves. We use this medium to call on Mr President as the Commander-in-Chief of legal Armed Forces to urgently redouble efforts to salvage this nation from the emerging state of hydra headed insecurity now plaguing us all.

Deploying 10 per cent of armed forces to northern borders will end terrorism in 56 hours

Former Delta State governorship aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, said: “I will not subscribe to everyone carrying weapons to defend themselves. It will be suicidal to us at our level of civilization. “The solution to the current insecurity in the country is very simple. Deploy 10 per cent of the armed forces to the northern borders and let them do a patriotic work as Nigerians, it will take the country just 56 hours to end Boko Haram.

Why does the government concentrate cross border security personnel more in the south than in the north where we have very loose security border checks. It won’t take President Muhammadu Buhari more than 56 hours to stop the mass killings in the country if he wants to do it as a former military officer.”

The call is archaic

From Bayelsa State, Governor Masari’s call elicited mixed reactions. While some residents are in support of the suggestion for Nigerians to carry arms, others kicked against it describing the call as an admission of failure and his inability to govern the state.

For Barrister Iniruo Wills, President, Ijaw Professionals Association (Homeland Chapter), “the Katsina governor’s call on his people to pick up arms to defend themselves from rampaging bandits is archaic. Masari’s comment, if true, simply shows you the kind of stone-age elements running our country. He was Speaker of the House of Representatives. Lawyers would say the matter speaks for itself. Any further comment would be to dress him with undeserved dignity.”

Residents no longer trust government to defend them

According to Father Joseph Opelema, Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Bayelsa State chapter, “the duty of securing human lives and property rests on the government. No individual or group should be encouraged to take up arms to defend themselves as this will lead to more insecurity and anarchy. It is true that in recent times various groups in Nigeria are calling on their members to take up arms to defend themselves as in the case of Katsina State. This points to the fact that the people no longer have confidence that the government can defend them. It is also a sign that the government has failed in it’s duties.”

Implications of Nigerians bearing arms will spell unimaginable doom for the country

Also speaking, Joseph Ambakederimo, Convener, South South Reawakening Group, berated the governor saying “the call by Governor Bello Masari is a callous statement coming from someone who is supposedly the governor of a state and swore to an oath to protect lives and property now inadvertently throwing in the towel. Governor Masari should resign from the office of the governor immediately as he can no longer guarantee the safety of residents in his state. The implications of Nigerians bearing arms would spell unimaginable doom for the country

Security should be decentralised to enable communities acquire weapons

But Mr Eric Omare, the immediate past President of Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) worldwide, differed saying, “I think that Gov. Masari has expressed the feeling of a vast majority of Nigerians. It has come to the level where Nigerians have to defend themselves against criminal elements of any dimension. However, this may come with its own security implications. Therefore, the solution in my view is for security to be decentralised to enable different communities have access to arms and ammunitions to defend themselves.”

It’s a realistic call given prevailing security situation

Amaebi Clarkson, former Public Relations Officer, Movement for Survival of Ijaw Ethnic Nationality in the Niger Delta (MOSIEND) in his reaction said: “I think the call by the governor is realistic given the prevailing security situation in the country right now. However, it will require a lot of legal engineering to amend the extant laws in the country. But generally, if the laws are amended and private citizens are allowed to possess firearms, it will relatively curb the incessant cases of banditry, kidnapping and armed rubbery and citizens will have the means to defend themselves. I completely support this call and I think its long overdue.”

Gov Masari’s call should be taken seriously by all Nigerians

Prof Benjamin Okaba, President, Ijaw National Congress (INC) said: “Those who work so hard to make resource control, restructuring, community policing and social justice, equity and fair play impossible in a pluralism are making the continued agitation for secession inevitable. In a nation where to be law abiding is considered as foolishness and criminal seen to be enjoying the tacit support of the political oligarchy and when such person whose duties include protecting the lives of every body decides to be selective and interested more on pursuing self seeking ethno religious agenda, each man for himself becomes the only means of survival. The governor’s message is borne out of practical experience and should be taken seriously by all Nigerians.”

A security expert in Katsina state who chose to remain anonymous said the governor’s call was nothing short of calling for anarchy in the country. Another resident, Muhammad Mustapha said “I can understand the governor is under pressure but that cannot be an excuse for him to direct his people to take up arms against bandits. As long as he continues to corner security votes of Katsina state he must secure them or raise local vigilante and equip them with weapons and logistics to confront bandits and should not leave hapless katsina indigenes to defend themselves”.

Governors should stop shifting their failures of the Federal Government

Maimunat Abbas was of the view that “Masari should convene extraordinary security meeting with stakeholders, ex security personnel,vigilantes and traditional rulers to evolve a workable blueprint on how to solve the problem. The killings and kidnappings in Katsina can no longer be tolerated, the governor must find a solution and not resort to self defence by the residents. The governors in the ravaged states should stop shifting their failures on the federal government when all of them collect security votes monthly, the governors must be alive to their responsibilities of securing their states.

Nigerians should possess guns, traditional protection too

A foremost traditionalist and Yoruba Cultural enthusiast, Chief Yemi Elebuibon aligned himself with Gov Bello Masari’s position that Nigerians should bear arm to protect themselves. According to him,

“I agree that people should possess arms to protect themselves against senseless killings by criminals across the country. It seems the security operatives are overwhelmed and our people should not be at the mercy of those killer criminals. Besides, I also suggest that people should protect themselves using traditional powers. We should not just go to churches and mosques to pray against insecurity. We need to protect ourselves using our traditional knowledge”.

It’s a shameless, unpardonable break down of law and order in the country

The National Organising Secretary of Afenifere, Abagun Kole Omololu said that “For the state governor of Katsina state, the home state of the President to call upon his residents to take up arms to defend themselves is a shameless and unpardonable break down of law and order in the country. Government that has the primary responsibility of protecting life and property is now raising its hands in surrender.

The implication is grave, our value system has been devalued and that is a worse form of corruption. Before 2015 we had only Boko Haram to deal with, but now we have to deal with wide spread of youth unemployment, terrorism, kidnapping, citizen distrust, hatred among ethic nationalities amongst others. This is where we have found ourselves, a promising largest black nation on earth.

It’s time for all Nigerians to organise their own defence programmes

Former Publicity Secretary of the PDP, South West, Ayo Fadaka said that “ Gov Masari merely gave flesh to his frustrations with the call on his people to bear arms and defend themselves. In fact the insecurity crisis has assumed terrible proportions which demand appropriate response by the people. We are all under siege and we are still lying prostrate, believing that the national security apparatus, with obvious capability to put an end to this nonsense will be alive to its responsibilities, but sadly, it has not.

It is time for all Nigerians to immediately begin to organise their own defense programs, every community must as a matter of urgency set up their own security units to gather intelligence and protect themselves against the sinister attacks of these criminals. I personally believe that these genocidal actions are not mere happenstances, but a properly coordinated action designed to alter the present configuration of our nation, through the destruction of properties, ethnic groups and the takeover of their heritage by a vagrant group. It is time for us take our security serious and destroy those who seek our destruction at once.

Citizens have no option than to protect themselves

A political Analyst, Zadok Akintoye said “One of the first fundamental needs of the human being (albeit all animals) is the need to be safe. This need is what compels animals to either flee from danger or fight the source of same. I believe that the failure of government to safely protect citizens makes it mandatory for us to resort to the fundamental instinct to self protect. I believe that the call by Governor Masari should be viewed as a call to the federal government to stand up and review its policies and actions on security. The country has failed and we must act now. To fulfill nature’s call, citizens would therefore have no option but to seek self help in protecting themselves.

We’re approaching a state of total anarchy

The Publicity Secretary of PDP in Ondo state, Kennedy Peretei said, “apparently, we are approaching a state of total anarchy, since government has failed completely to secure lives and properties. Masari is merely stating the obvious.

FG keeps mum because Masari is a northern governor

A retired Major in the Army and Special Adviser to Governor Kayode Fayemi on Anti-grazing, said Governor Bello Masari was right on his call and blamed the Nigeria police for not doing their best in protecting the lives and property of the citizenry. According to him, “it was the failure of the police that brought about other security agencies like Amatekun especially in the southwest region of the country.

If individuals should carry guns to defend themselves, it is going to be better, if that is the only alternative left for the people of the country. The police have failed the people of the country, they were supposed to be in charge of internal security, it was the failure of the police that brought about Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSDC) and other security agencies in the country to compliment their efforts. In the southwest region of the country where Amatekun security agency was set up, they can not do enough since they were not equipped with weapons and other gadgets.

If everybody is entitled to carry gun as a means of self help, attacks by the bandits will be drastically reduced. The only problem is that the suggestion was made by a northern governor, that was why the Federal Government didn’t respond to him, if it were to be any governor from the south who made such suggestion, the Federal Government would have taken it up”.

Death rate will increase daily from misuse of fire arms

On his own, an Ekiti-based security expert and retired police officer Mr Funso Ajayi, opposed the move and explained that people will always abuse the privilege if granted. He said, “if people should be granted the permission to carry weapon as a means of self-help and safeguarding themselves, the numbers of deaths that will be recorded in the society as a result of misuse of fire arms on daily basis will be more than what is being witnessed today. What is being regarded as a domestic fight between two neighbours might lead to bloodshed since individuals have weapons at the corner of their house.

Also, daylight robbery will be more than what it used to be”.

Non resistance by residents embolden the bandits

South West IPAC Chairman, Comrade Arabambi Abayomi said “the call is not misplaced but it must be guided with utmost caution. In actual fact, the non resistance of people in the face of provocation by armed bandits was responsible for the high rise in banditry, kidnapping and killings.

The Federal Government cannot pretend or assume that the war on terror or fight against bandits or unlawful onslaught on innocent citizens will disappear very soon, it is highly unlikely. For now, it can only be contained or managed but such management or containment cannot be complete without the right of responsible citizens to bear arms. We may not have the power to stop the proliferation of arms but it will be tragic if we don’t give responsible citizens the authority to protect their lives, properties and that of their communities’.

It will only bring short term solution but disaster in the long run

According to Chairman, Ogun State chapter, National Youth Council of Nigeria, Comrade Abdul-Jabar Ayelaagbe, “Nigeria is not a Banana Republic, there are set laws and processes for possession of firearms in Nigeria. As of today, any person having a firearm in his possession or under his control in contravention of the Firearms Act or necessary regulations shall be considered guilty of an offense and on conviction shall pay twenty thousand naira or imprisonment. So, any person who is above eighteen years and wishes to possess a firearm can apply.

The applicant must be physically fit and mentally stable. He/she must have a clean criminal record. The experience particularly as it’s ongoing in the United States of America today suggests that it can only bring short-term solutions as we may come back to our situations in the long run. Our country should develop policies that focus on violence prevention at the individual or community level. The implications of every Nigerian acquiring weapons to defend himself may resolve the problem in the short term, but may be disastrous in the long run, because people may take laws into their hands.

It will lead to lawless society

Senator Christopher Ekpenyong representing Ikot Ekpene Senatorial district, Akwa Ibom State argued that Governor Masari’s position “suggests that the Federal government that is in full control of security apparatus is not alive to its responsibility of protecting lives and property of the citizens. It is obvious that he (Masari) is speaking out of frustration, from what he is experiencing in his domain, and he has seen the constraints that he, as a governor, was not in full control of security apparatus in his domain.

“The constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria says that the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary duty of the government. Although he is the Chief Security Office, he doesn’t not have control of the security apparatus of his state. So it is a problem. However, asking every Nigerian to acquire weapons in order to defend themselves against terrorists attack would worsen the security situation, it will lead to a lawless society”

It’s the only option for Nigerians to defend themselves

Former Niger State Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Jonathan Vatsa said “Governor Masari was not the first person to call on Nigerians to defend themselves. When the former Minister of Defence, General Theophilus Danjuma called on Nigerians to do the same, some people called for his head. Now, Masari, in the President’s home state, cannot open his eyes and continue to see his people dying. This is the only option for people to defend themselves. Those who don’t have money to buy guns, should buy cutlasses. What this is telling us is that the state can no longer provide security for the citizens. We, as members of the All Progressives Congress have failed in one of our major constitutional responsibilities to provide security for the people. The insecurity is getting worse and Governor Masari does not even have to tell us. Nigerians should rise to defend themselves. If the law does not permit individuals to acquire guns, the question is, has the law protected us? The implication is simply that this is an indices of a failed state.

We should ask this government what they are up to because we cannot continue like this”.

In the same vein, Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria, Niger State Chapter, Reverend Matthias Echioda said the call by Governor Masari would not solve the problem. According to him,”this will amount to lawlessness in the community and the society. Before people are matured enough to be personally armed, they have to pass through some tests so that they don’t just use such weapons indiscriminately and cause further insecurity and break down of law and order in the society. I think that government at all levels should wake up to their responsibilities”.

This is tactical call for war

In Jos, Plateau State, the Chairperson of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists, NAWOJ, Jennifer Yarima said, “This is a sad development, that the chief security officer of a state made this unguarded public declaration is giving Nigerians a clearer picture of a state of anarchy. The life of the common man is in danger because it’s the responsibility of the government to protect the lives and property of its citizens.

If everyone is allowed to acquire such sophisticated weapons to defend themselves, it’s a tactical call for war. This is unacceptable. If the government is overwhelmed by the dastardly acts of the bandits, is it the average Nigerian that will withstand such pressure? If some of these leaders lack the wisdom to handle the affairs of their states, they should resign honourably rather than to put the lives of the entire people at risk. You can be sure that the proliferation of arms will obviously mean that no one will be safe and banditry will be massive.”

Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, in the state, Paul Jatau said, “the call is unfortunate. If everybody carries a weapon, imagine the collateral damage that would happen. But the governor is frustrated by the lack of seriousness on the path of those who control the security agencies. The governor ought to have called for complete restructuring of the country so that states can be granted the power to deal with their peculiarities.”

Another resident, Murtala Hashim noted that, “the call is counter-productive and can only land Katsina state and by extension, northern Nigeria and its citizens in a state of pandemonium and chaos. A situation where citizens of a state will take up arms against each order with a view to defending themselves will only amount to war situations with no control and no rules of engagement.

It has shown clearly that the government of the day has failed and not living up to its responsibility of securing the lives and property of its citizens.”

It may lead to state of anarchy

Katsina State Chairman, Coalition of Civil Society Organizations, Abdurrahman Abdullahi said giving the people free hand to acquire weapons to defend themselves may lead to a state of anarchy as some persons may abuse the process. “I think this may lead to anarchy. Government should encourage formation vigilante or local security groups and give them all the needed training and support on how to defend their communities. If the government can coordinate their activities that would be better,” Abdulrahman said.

Ex-serviceman, Brigadier General Idris Bello Dambazau (Retd) expressed fear that there might be misuse of the weapons even as he admitted that acquiring arms by the people has the possibility to forestall criminality. “The President has directed the state governors to take steps to end banditry in their states which implies that they should mobilize their people and the masses and that is what the governor is doing.

Of course for every advantage, there are disadvantages. It will forestall criminality but at the same time there will be misuse of the weapon because when your neighbor annoys you, you will just bring out your gun and shoot him. Even in advanced countries where they are free to acquire arms, you still have mass shooting where someone will arm himself and go to a school and shoot innocent pupils, not to talk of here where we don’t have proper security, law and order,” Dambazau said.

It shows govt, security have failed

Chairman, Journalists for Good Governance Initiative, JAGGI, Lawal Saidu Funtua said, “the statement by Governor Masari indicates that the security has failed and the government has repeatedly said that security is not the responsibility of the state government because they have a limit to which they can control the security agencies. The statement was borne out of frustration and that was why he called on people to arm themselves. But that is not the solution.

The danger there is that it is only the government that should have control over the instrument of coercion. If government loses that monopoly, it means Nigeria is moving towards a failed state. Handing over arms to civilians is very dangerous because it will create another problem. A group of persons can use the opportunity to form a gang that will specialize in attacking prominent persons, traditional institutions, politicians and others.

I know the call was borne out of frustration but it is not the solution. Instead, they should go back to the idea of forming vigilante group or state police which they can control. But if people have control over arms, we will be picking corpses on the streets every day because minor grievances will result in the use of arms”.

It’s the bitter truth

An activist, Comrade Bishir Dauda said the statement by the Governor was the bitter truth owing to the fact that the bandits carry out their atrocities even in the presence of the security personnel. He said, “there is no more room for telling lies, what the governor said was the bitter truth and for him to tell the citizens otherwise, will amount to deception.

As chief security officer of the state who is constantly briefed about the security situation in the state, he must have his own reason for making such sensitive call. Remember, we have now reached a stage where the bandits attack communities despite the presence of the security forces. What this means is that the Nigerian security forces are either not ready to fight or they cannot fight, therefore, the only sensible thing left for the governor is to tell the citizens the bitter truth. It is a self preservation. The communities should now prepare and defend themselves since the federal forces have failed.”

Whose instruction should be followed: Buhari or Masari

A Security Expert, Dr. Yahuza Getso said the statement by the Governor on the people to acquire weapons will do more harm than good to the nation as it will cause more criminality and security threats. “As a professional, I feel that statement shouldn’t have come from the governor because those bandits operate with AK-47 and we were made to understand that it cost about N400,000. So, how can one who can’t feed well acquire this. It also exposes the weakness of the government because they are not organized, no syncronization between them.

President Muhammadu Buhari sometimes ago made a policy statement that anybody sighted with AK-47 should be shot at sight and now, Governor Masari said people should arm and defend themselves. Whose instruction are we going to follow? We are getting confused by the day, the government said they know those financing the Boko Haram, they should go after them so that the issue will be brought to an end. It cannot and will never be a solution to end banditry or terrorism. By implication, it will even cause chaos because Nigeria is a complex environment where you have different tribes, ethnic and geographical rivalry, religious rivalry and so on. So if such statement is coming from leaders such as Governor Aminu Bello Masari, it means they are mobilizing people to be ready to arm themselves so that when there is conflict between one ethnic group and the other, everybody can bring out his gun and face one another,” Dr. Getso said.

Vanguard News Nigeria