The Rotary Club of Ibadan-Oritamefa on Saturday honoured the Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Transportation, Hon. Oluwatoyin Fayinka, with a “Distinguished Ambassador of Good Governance” for his outstanding performance in office and contribution to nation-building.

The prestigious award was presented to Fayinka after the installation ceremony of the 7th President of Rotary Club Ibadan-Oritamefa, Rotarian Adeniyi Abiodun Adeoti, which was held at the Lalekan Are Hall of Government College, Apata, Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

Presenting the award, the newly installed President, Rotarian Adeniyi Adeoti, described Hon. Fayinka is “a humanitarian who loves giving back to the community.”

Responding, Hon. Fayinka, who was represented by his personal assistant, Hon. Temitope Olajide appreciated the President for finding him worthy of the award and described the gesture as a great honour.

Hon. Olajide used the occasion to reaffirm the recipient’s commitment to continue to promote the ideals of the 4-Way Test of the noble Club and vowed to improve the quality of governance and service delivery to Nigerians.

“It is incumbent upon us at all levels to ensure we meet the expectations and aspirations of Nigerians,” Olajide added.

Other awardees at the event are Senator representing Oyo Central, Teslim Folarin; Federal Commissioner, Revenue Mobilization, Fiscal Allocation Commission, Hon. Bimbo Kolade; Mogaji Engineer Joseph Tegbe; former Oyo State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barr. Oluseun Abimbola (SAN); Aare Isiaka Olagunju and amongst others.

The award coincides with Fayinka’s two years in office.

In August 2019, Governor Sanwo-Olu appointee Hon. Fayinka is his special adviser on Transportation.

Since his assumption into office, one of the numerous achievements recorded by his office is the restoration of sanity in and around Apapa.

Aside from this, Fayinka has effortlessly created a cohesive system that aids the resurgence of business activities and ensures that residents live in a conducive environment devoid of traffic-induced stress.

