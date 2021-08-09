PDP governors' 6-hour meeting over Secondus' fate ends in deadlock

National Chairman of the PDP, Uche Secondus

By Dirisu Yakubu, ABUJA

Prince Uche Secondus, national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Monday, faced uncertain fate as the meeting of PDP governors failed to resolve the fresh crisis threatening the soul of the party.

In a meeting at the Akwa Ibom State Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja, which lasted for over six hours, the governors were unable to find a way out of the lingering leadership crisis following persistent calls for the resignation of the national chairman.

Addressing newsmen at the end of the meeting, Sokoto state governor and chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Aminu Tambuwal, expressed the readiness of the governors to continue the meeting until the Secondus issue is resolved.

“We discussed extensively on matters of the moment concerning our party and we have collectively resolved to continue to work together in unity.

“This meeting will continue tomorrow (Tuesday) with other stakeholders. Very soon, Nigerians, and indeed all of you, will hear our resolution.

“But we are working towards resolving all issues, as a family. By the grace of God, we are going to achieve that,” he said.

Vanguard reports that the governors received the position of six National Working Committee, NWC, members of the party who had earlier appended their signatures in demand for Secondus’ resignation but were unable to take a definite stand on the matter.

Although Secondus arrived the venue of the meeting hours after it had kicked off, he remained defiant that he won’t resign from office.

“No, I am not going to resign,” he said, when asked if he would throw in the towel.

His appearance at the event lasted for a few minutes as he jumped into a waiting car less than five minutes after he arrived.

Roll call

The meeting was attended by Governors Aminu Tambuwal, Oluseyi Makinde, Nyesom Wike, Ifeanyi Okowa, and Godwin Obaseki of Sokoto, Oyo, Rivers, Delta and Edo states,respectively.

Others at the meeting include Samuel Ortom, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Okezie Ikpeazu, Adamu Fintiri, Bala Mohammed, Udoh Emmanuel, Douye Diri and Darius Ishaku, governors of Benue, Enugu, Abia, Adamawa, Bauchi, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa and Taraba states, respectively.

