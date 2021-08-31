A digital and technology based firm, PassyXchange Nigeria, has announced the launch of its newly designed website: https://www.mypassyxchange.com/.

According to a statement from the company yesterday, the new website was upgraded with features that are streamlined to reinforce its role in delivering seamless technology solutions to its customers across the world.

It stated that it is configured with modern design and improved functionality that eases customer experience whilst carrying out various activities on the site, putting them at an edge in the industry as they establish a relationship with its customers, First.

CEO of Passy Group, Amb. Paschal Offor, while speaking on the launch of the new website, said that, “as one of the key contact points to existing and potential customers, the PassyXchange website remains a gateway to our business, supporting our unique value propositions and financial services solutions. As such, we are committed to continuously improve the overall user experience through intriguing content quality, exciting features and ease of navigation.”

Offor further noted that, “the brands new website will be updated on a regular basis with exciting features that will continue to reinforce, resolve and promote digital customer interactions and transactions across our virtual touch-points and platforms.”