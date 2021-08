sports

Bose Omolayo just won another gold medal at the powerlifting event for Team Nigeria at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

Omolayo clinched gold in style, setting a new Paralympic record of 141kg in the 79kg female category. She joins Latifat Tijani as the only gold medalist on Team Nigeria’s Paralympic roster so far.

Team Nigeria has also won two bronze medals courtesy of Olaitan Ibrahim and Lucy Ejike, with all four coming in the powerlifting event.

Vanguard News Nigeria