Paralex Logistics Limited, an information and communication technology, ICT, managed logistics company, is set to launch its mobile app platform which encompasses its service portfolio to businesses and individuals across the country and beyond for optimal satisfaction and gains.

The web is already launched, while the app introduction is slated for September 7.

The company, which will deploy its services in Lagos, Port Harcourt, Abuja, and Kano in the first rollout, leverages modern technology as a paralegal and a logistics service platform, with a broad range of services which include litigation, logistics, legal assistance, bail bond, virtual court, webinar and cloud storage.

The mobile app on-the-go offers end-users access to legal services from accredited lawyers and law firms, communication services; a trusted link to regulatory services, public sector contacts, and other institutional and private entities.

Essentially, Paralex Logistics is set to reduce the stress associated with legal practice and related logistics issues.

Its cloud services enable end-users to work on documents from different devices picking up from where they left off, thus providing the best satisfaction, improved business productivity as well as other economic and social benefits.

With a team of skilled and dedicated personnel, Paralex Logistics ensures that individuals and corporate organisations have access to legal assistance, to get value for their money and enhance access to logistics of legal processes through the use of leading-edge ICT solutions for exceptional services in the industry it operates.

Its unique features for logistics delivery include security of package, real-time online tracking of parcel movement till the last mile by both sender and receiver, delivery alerts to the sender by email report and SMS, cashless and robustly secured payment system with debit/credit card, bank transfer or wallet, etc.

It has free and subscribed users which come with added services. Also, there is a 10 % discount for all subscribed users on all logistics orders.

The on-the-go mobile app is due for launch soon, while information about its services can be accessed on the company’s website and social media accounts.

The company’s litigation service on the mobile app provides a link for users to consult, engage and retain lawyers and law firms to handle their lawsuits across various jurisdictions and court hierarchy;

While its logistic services involve pickup and delivery of legal documents, monitoring, and tracking of official approval requests, submissions and renewal of official documents regarding legal obligations.

Through its legal assistance, Paralex Logistics mobile app has the authorisation to be an out-source service platform for rendering non-core in-house facilities for law firms; while its bail bond offering involves the provision of surety for persons undergoing investigation that may lead to a criminal trial or those in a criminal trial.

This is enabled because it is licensed by the High Courts in Lagos and Abuja, to render such services, depending on the complexity of the case.

It provides virtual court service as it has been tailored to the Nigerian Court System, while its webinar offering allows a smooth flow of meetings and conferences from across the globe.

In addition, the company’s services allow easy storage of huge data which can be sourced from any location.

