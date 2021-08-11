Former governorship aspirant in Edo State and Managing Director/Chief Consultant, Gothic-Len Consortium Limited, Dr Austin Ilenre Emuan, has said the death of Captain Idahosa Wells Okunbo has left a vacuum that can never be filled in Nigeria, and Edo State in particular.

In a condolence message, Arc Emuan said: “It is with deep shock and bewilderment I received the news of the sudden demise of business magnate, Captain Idahosa Wells Okunbo, who was the Executive Chairperson of Ocean Marine Solutions, OMS.

“On behalf of my family and I, we offer our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and the entire Edo People for the passing on of Captain Idahosa Wells Okunbo.

“Late Captain Hosa distinguished himself in business, not only in Nigeria but also in the global marketplace.

“Despite his worth, he remained humble and accessible. He touched the lives of many through his compassion and charity, which earned him the twin reward of national and international honours.

“He was a pride to Edo people and a source of inspiration to countless Nigerians. We will undoubtedly miss him and forever evoke his Legacies. “We join millions of people all over the world, in prayers for divine fortitude for his household and all Edo people to bear this irredeemable loss.”

