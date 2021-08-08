Sunday Igboho

By Dapo Akinrefon

The Oke ogun Development Consultative Forum, ODCF, on Sunday, urged both the Nigeria Government and the Government of Benin Republic to respect the fundamental human rights of Yoruba Nation agitator, Chief Sunday Adeyemo fondly called Sunday Igboho in the course of his trial in the court of law.

Sunday Igboho is from Igboho in Oorelope local government area of Oke-ogun in Oyo State.

In a statement by ODCF, the umbrella body for the people of Oke Ogun in Oyo State, it’s President and Public Relations Officer, Messrs Olusegun Ajuwon and Jare Ajayi respectively, the body stated that Adeyemo’s mission was meant to put a stop to the iniquities being meted out to Yoruba people, of which he is a proud son.

Mr. Adeyemo was the arrowhead of a movement peacefully tackling Fulani herders, who were terrorizing farmers and rural dwellers particularly in Ibarapa area of Oyo State.

His group later began to agitate for the creation of a Yoruba nation.

The statement reads: “We are proud of his desire to see that farmers are no longer prevented from cultivating their farms and our women are no longer raped in the course of pursuing their businesses.”

ODCF said that while it concedes that the government has a right, indeed the power, to try anybody thought to have contravened the law, “but in doing so, government should factor in the relevant sections of the law that says that a suspect is innocent until proven guilty by a court of competent jurisdiction. Not only that, the governments of Nigeria and Benin should remember the relevant sections of the African Charter and other international conventions to which they are signatories.”

ALSO READ: Secession: Former President makes diplomatic move to save Igboho

It stated: “Some of the documents being referred to include Article 4 of the ECOWAS Convention on Extradition which prescribes that a suspect can not be extradited if the offence for which he is wanted is ‘political or for the purpose of prosecuting him on account of his ethnic group or political opinion’. Various provisions of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, to which Nigeria is also a party, have similar provisions.

“From available reports, issues surrounding Sunday Igboho are political in nature because what he was advocating have something to do with how his people were being treated.

“Part of what Sunday Igboho advocated was echoed penultimate week by Emir of Muri in Taraba state.

The monarch had given Fulani herders a 30 day ultimatum to vacate his area because of the harm they were doing to farmers and women in his domain. Reports indicated that the herders last week Monday, August 2, pledged their readiness to comply with his directive.

“There is no difference between what Sunday Igboho was advocating and what Emir of Muri has done. Therefore, we believe that what is good for the goose should be good for the gander.

“We are law abiding citizens with commitment to the laws of the land. “It is within these laws that we seek protection for ourselves and our people including Sunday Adeyemo Igboho.”

Vanguard News Nigeria