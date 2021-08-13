By Luminous Jannamike

The Nigeria Police Force and the National Orientation Agency, NOA, yesterday urged youths to resist those trying to cause chaos in the country through separatist agitations, saying Nigeria’s unity cannot be negotiated.

The Police Public Relations Officer, CP Frank Mba, stated this at the National Youth Dialogue on Peace and Security, organised to mark the 2021 International Youth Day in Abuja.

Mba noted that Nigeria was in very trying times, but maintained that synergy was required to neutralise the efforts of those promoting disorder, violence and crime in the land.

He, however, called for capacity building, financial and political inclusion as well as job opportunities for youths to maximize their potential.

According to him, when a majority of the youths in the country are engaged, it becomes easier for the Force to deal with crimes and criminality.

He said: “My message here is to encourage everyone of us to be part of that larger population of Nigerians working together to neutralise the effect of those pushing for disorder, violence and criminality.

“We need to work together to bring our country back to the path of sanity. Nigerian youths have the energy, the power of organisation and the capacity so they can really play major roles in setting the agenda of our country right.”

Speaking also, Director-General, National Orientation Agency, NOA, Garba Abari, agreed with Mba’s submission, saying drug addiction and abuse occasioned by mass unemployment drove youths into acts that escalated insecurity.

He said: “As head of Nigeria’s major citizens’ engagement agency, NOA, it is part of our mandate to orientate Nigerians toward behaving in a peaceful secured and disciplined way in the society.

“You cannot do that without engaging 70 per cent or more Nigeria’s population of the young people; so, as a citizen’s engagement agency, I have one particular concern which is drug addiction among youths.

“Many youths, both skilled and unskilled have started to lose hope and see closing opportunities; skilled young men from school without proper engagement, unskilled young men with no employable skills.”

Meanwhile, the regent of Ibule Kingdom in Ondo, Chief Falowo Moyinoluwa, urged the youths not to give up on the nation because that would be tantamount to giving up on themselves.

