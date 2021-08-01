By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

THE Nigeria Ambassador to the EU, Ambassador Obinna Onowu, has stressed the need for collaboration to address security challenges, improve trade and supply of COVID-19 vaccines to Nigeria.

A statement issued by Mrs. Ola Olamide, Counselor, Nigeria Embassy in Brussels, which was made available to Vanguard said Ambassador Onowu, made the call after he presented His Letters of Credence to the President of the European Commission, Ms Ursula von der Leyen, in Brussels, Belgium.

According to the statement “During their discussions, Ambassdor Onowu underscored Nigeria’s readiness to work with global partners to find lasting solutions to health challenges facing the country.

“The meeting further discussed the need for collaboration to address security challenges, improve trade and supply of COVID-19 vaccines to Nigeria.”

It further stated that the Nigerian Ambassador also held concurrent accreditation to Belgium and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.

