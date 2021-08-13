By Festus Ahon, Asaba

Concerned Nigerians abroad under the aegis of the Society of Young Nigerians in Diaspora for International Collaboration and Transnational Engagement would unveil the NGA Diaspora Project 40/40 Simulcast/Hybrid Diaspora Global Conference on Saturday October 2 at the CMD, Lagos, Nigeria.

Its Romanian based convener, Adeniyi Sanusi said; “Concurrently, the event will be streamed live in Austria, Belgium/Luxemburg chapters of Nigeria In Diaspora Organization Europe (NIDOE).

“It is aimed at leveraging on the symbolism of the number 40 to inspire a new narrative for Nigerians. NGA Diaspora Project 40/40 is registered under the Trademark registry of the Nigerian Federal Ministry of Trade & Investment.

President of the Journalists International Forum for Migration, JIFORM, Ajibola Abayomi who doubles as the Media Adviser of project in a statement, said the idea was conceived to further charge the Nigerians in Diaspora on the responsibilities of participating in the development agenda of the nation irrespective of their base.

Ajibola in the statement, said; “the goals of this project is to enable Nigerians in diaspora tell their stories; celebrate their good side manifesting in remittances, investments, brain regain and sharing best practices learnt abroad; recognize the bold steps taken by them to improve Nigeria through provision of infrastructures and support on investments and bridge the existing gap between the diasporas and fellow citizens at home.

“The conference is being powered by the Society of Young Nigerians in Diaspora for International Collaboration and Transnational Engagement in collaboration with the Diaspora Innovation Institute, Federal University of Technology, Akure, Ondo State; JIFORM; NIDOE chapters in Belgium/Luxembourg , Sweden and Greece.

“Dignitaries confirmed as speakers are; Dr. Andrew S. Nevin, (Partner & Chief Economist) PwC Nigeria; Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, MD/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) – TBC; Mr. Kingsley Aikins, the CEO of The Networking Institute, Ireland; Mr. Kabir Mohammed, Director Learning & Development at the Centre for Management Development (CMD) and Mr. Abiodun Odunuga, the Vice President of Friends of Nigeria (FON, France).

“NGA Diaspora Project 40/40 maiden edition will be held on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 10 am West Africa Time, and it will feature among others, 40 diaspora stories and key lessons learned, a diaspora epoch autobiography book launch by one of the founding members of NIDOE Austria, Engr. Oluyemi Ogundele.

“The book title is ‘My Diaspora Footprints’ coupled with a diaspora dedicated movie launch by Ms. Maria Ohilebo, the chairperson of NIDOE-Greece; Movie title is ‘Attractive Illusion’, citation of 40 stories on the Diasporas and honouring of those that retain their Nigerian nationality despite having legal resident permit, those making notable impacts abroad and connecting home through investments, charities, empowerment, policies, etc. and others.

“The number 40 marks a moment of transition, transformation and transcendence. It connotes newness, preparation, self-examination and growth. It is a significant number that shouldn’t be taken for granted.

“As signified by the project logo; the upper 40 represents 40 years of the “Nigerian Emigration Trends between 1981 – 2021. The project seeks to highlight the major wave of emigration history of the Nigerian diaspora specifically narrowing it down from 1981 till 2021.

“The project will also lay out the path way to regular migration and the right mind-set coupled with expected responsibilities of the Diasporas to the mother land”.