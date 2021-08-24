The Nigerian Guild of Editors, NGE, has expressed shock over the death of the Editor of Port Harcourt- based The Tide newspaper, Mrs Juliet Ejiowhor.

Mrs Njiowhor died on Saturday after a brief illness.

According to a statement by the Guild, “She was a two-term Standing Committee member representing the Eastern Zone. She was at the 2021 NGE convention in Kano where she contested for the position of a Treasurer.

“Mrs Njiowhor’s death has robbed the Guild of a committed member, who never missed any of its events since joining the organisation.

“Her death came shortly after that of their former Deputy President, Elder Esinjo Oqua Itu, in Calabar.

“The Guild takes solace in the fact that Mrs Njiowhor served humanity with diligence in her sojourn here on Earth.

“We extend our condolences to her husband and children as well as the management and staff of The Tide newspaper and the people and government of Rivers State.

“May her soul rest in the Bossom of the Lord.

“A condolence register has been opened at the Editors’ House, 24, Mojidi Street, Ikeja for Mrs Njiowhor.”