NGE mourns passing of journalism icons Yakubu Mohammed, Dan Agbese

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has expressed deep sorrow over the deaths of two eminent journalists, Yakubu Mohammed and Dan Agbese.

In a statement signed by Eze Anaba, President, and Onuoha Ukeh, General Secretary of the NGE, the body paid tribute to their remarkable careers, describing them as “irreplaceable treasures.”

The Guild emphasized that their contributions went far beyond reporting, noting that they set high ethical standards, inspired generations of journalists, and elevated the prestige of the profession through their integrity and fearless approach to news.

The statement reads, “The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) is saddened by the passing of two distinguished and outstanding journalists, Messrs Yakubu Mohammed and Dan Agbese.

“By the death of Mohammed and Agbese, who were among the three surviving co-founders of Newswatch Magazine, Nigerian journalism has lost great and irreplaceable treasures. Yakubu Mohammed and Dan Agbese, both seasoned journalists and members of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), were respected voices in Nigerian media and Nigeria as a whole.

“Their incisive commentaries and commitment to press freedom and democratic values inspired many. These iconic journalists were fearless, professional and brought prestige to journalism by their works. They gave investigative journalism in Nigeria impetus and contributed immensely to nation-building.

“As a mark of respect for Yakubu Mohammed and Dan Agbese, we urged all journalists to set aside one day to re-dedicate themselves and reflect on the salient points of journalism, with eyes on the cardinal points of good journalism, which are truth, accuracy, fairness, objectivity, independence, integrity, ethical standards, transparency, and accountability.”