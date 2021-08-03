By Juliet Umeh

A new microblogging and social networking app, Koo, has launched in Nigeria.

The aim is to enable and deepen online expression of thoughts and ideas among Nigerians.

Founded in India by Aprameya Radhakrishna and Mayank Bidwatka, the platform is aimed at enabling Nigerians to express themselves in the digital space.

Radhakrishna said Koo was launched in 2020 and it allows users to share personal updates and opinions across numerous topics of interest in 400 characters.

He said the microblogging app has since amassed a user base of over seven million people since its launch, with seven Indian languages as well as English currently available on the platform in India.

According to him, this has enabled more non-English-speaking Indians to participate in the online dialogue while noting that its primary goal is freedom of expression.

He said, “When we launched Koo, our aim was to give users a platform, where opinions can be expressed freely irrespective of the languages one knows. We want users to be able to interact in the language of their choice with some of the most incisive minds on the internet, whilst keeping engagement respectful and harmonious.”

Radhakrishna noted that Koo will soon be available in multiple local languages, including Igbo, Hausa, Yoruba and Pidgin English.

He said: “Nigeria is a country with a rich cultural background and heritage. While it is an English-speaking country, we feel it is important for the people to be able to communicate in their local language in the digital space which will further enrich the local culture of Nigeria. Working with Nigerian people, Koo has been able to appreciate the historical and cultural nuances of the country. We would encourage a positive attitude on the platform, making us partners in progress”, he added.

The app is available for both iOS and Android to download on the mobile App Store. Users have the option to register using either their mobile number or email ID. Once registration is complete, they can follow their favorites celebrities, athletes, politicians, entertainers and thought leaders on Koo.