Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau says his administration will do everything within its powers to end all forms of insecurity in the state.

Lalong stated this at the dedication of four books written by Rev. Dachollom Datiri, the President of the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN), on Sunday in Jos.

He said that the State Government had spent huge resources in ensuring that lasting peace returned to the state, adding it would not relent in doing so for the safety of lives and property in the state.

“I wish to commiserate with the people of Miango Chiefdom of Bassa, and indeed, the entire Plateau citizens over the recent killings.

“We have done a lot, committed huge resources toward addressing kidnapping, banditry, cultist activities, and others.

“As we have done that, the farmer-herder clashes resurfaces again even when we thought we have put it behind us.

“But I want to assure you that we will do everything and whatever we can to end all forms of insecurity in all parts of the state.

“We have started dealing with the situation already,”the governor said.

He, however, urged residents of the state to be on their guard, and cooperate with government and the security agencies toward ending insecurity in the state.

He commended the COCIN president for writing the books, adding that it would serve as legacies that would be bequeathed for the future generation.

Lalong also thanked Datiri for the fatherly and advisory role he had played toward entrenching peace and ensuring the growth and development of the state.

Earlier, the author, Datiri, said he wrote the books because of his passion to see Christians take their proper place and contributing to the progress of the society.

Datiri, a professor of New Testament Theology, added that his desire to ensure people attained their full potentials in life pushed him into documenting his array of knowledge

“I write because of my passion to see Christians take their proper place in the society.

“I believe that we all have immense potentials and I write to help people attain those potentials

“I believe we can overcome our challenges and make Nigeria great if we maximise the potentials that God has given us

“I write because I believe as children of God we can be triumphant in spite of our challenges,”he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the books include: ” Overcome: Embrace Righteousness, Peace and Joy, Promise for Growth, Design for Fruitfulness and Imitating God as Beloved Children”.



