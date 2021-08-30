MotoGP rider Miguel Oliveira has shared photos of his wedding day after marrying stepsister Andreia Pimenta, who is also pregnant with the couple’s first child.

The Portuguese rider and his stepsister kept their relationship a secret for 11 years before announcing plans to get married last year.

Pimenta is the daughter of Oliveira’s father’s second wife, with the MotoGP ace sharing news of last month’s wedding with his 634,000 Instagram followers.

“This weekend we made the most important curve of our lives. We sealed our love through marriage and we want to share it with you,” Oliveria wrote.

“I feel happy and lucky to share my life with my wife who is my other half. Thank you all.”

Oliveira also confirmed recently that his new wife was pregnant with their child after posting a photo of the pair together showing her baby bump.

