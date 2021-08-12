By Henry Ojelu, LAGOS

The family of late Chief Gani Fawehinmi(SAN), on Thursday, dispelled reports that head of the family Mohammed Fawehinmi died of Covid-19 complications.

Addressing a press conference, younger sister of the deceased, Mrs Basirat Fawehinmi-Biobaku and a friend of the family, Lanre Arogundade said the family is awaiting a full medical report on the cause of his death.

The duo also said that the family is yet to decide on a burial date for the late Mohammed.

They told journalists that the family will hold necessary consultation and announce a date once a brother to the deceased, Saheed arrives from USA.

“With the passage of Mohammed Fawehinmi, Saheed takes over as the head of the family.

“He is not in Nigeria now. He resides in USA and he is taking the next available flight home,” Arogundade said.

He dispelled report in a section of the media that Mohammed died of COVID-19 complications.

“The statement by the family said he died after a brief illness at a Lagos hospital and we should leave it at that for now.

“The medical report is not yet out from the hospital. The medical report would state the cause of death.

“Late Gani Fawehinmi’s family is an open one. If there is a need for additional information, the family will give it out. They would not hide anything,” he said.

Mrs. Busirat Fawehinmi-Biobaku said the family was saddened and is still in shock over the death of Mohammed.

A press statement by the family stated in part: “It is with the deepest sorrow that we announce the sudden demise of our elder brother and Chairman of the Board of Nigerian Weekly Law Reports, Barrister Mohammed Fawehinmi.

“He passed away at 9am on August 11, after a brief illness in a Lagos Hospital. “We are all saddened and still in shock, but will announce his funeral arrangements in due course after consultations with all relevant stakeholders.”

Vanguard News Nigeria