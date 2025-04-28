Encroachment: Developers fault Fawehinmi family

Late Gani Fawehinmi

By Evelyn Usman

LAGOS — THE recent protest by a coalition of family members and close associates of the late Gani Fawehinmi, SAN, to investigate and demolish a structure on Ademola Close, off Remi Fani Kayode Street, Ikeja, Lagos, has been criticized as an attempt to harass and intimidate the owners.

Addressing a press conference organized by the landowners and developers in Ikeja, yesterday, the developers stated that the building did not encroach on Fawehinmi’s property. Head of Projects at Nouveau Projects Limited, Morakinyo Abolude, who briefed newsmen, said: “We are compelled to state the facts and debunk all the lies told in the articles, which were simply aimed at whipping up sentiments and evoking public sympathy.

“It is a fact that building permits can only be granted by the State Government through relevant agencies, which determine the type of building or structure approvable in a particular location, including height limitations. No individual, regardless of their status as a senior citizen, can unilaterally decide what can be built around their house.

“We want to state categorically that the building in question does not encroach on the adjacent property, contrary to claims made in a press release. Moreover, the structure is not a hotel, as falsely stated, but strictly residential apartments that have been duly approved by the Lagos State Government and are now fully occupied.”