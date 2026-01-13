Akran of Badagry dies at 89

*De Whenu Aholu Menu Toyi 1

By Dapo Akinrefon, Olasunkanmi Akoni & Johnbosco Agbakwuru

LAGOS—THE ancient town of Badagry, in Lagos State, was thrown into mourning, as the paramount ruler of the Badagry Kingdom and Permanent Vice Chairman of the Lagos State Council of Obas and Chiefs, Wheno Aholu Menu-Toyi I, Oba Babatunde Akran, joined his ancestors at the age of 89.

The highly revered monarch reportedly died yesterday, after a brief illness.

Akran’s demise marked the end of his 48 years on the throne, making him one of the longest-serving monarchs who have ruled any kingdom in the state.

According to the Palace, the monarch was pronounced dead by medical experts, and the traditional rites for the king’s burial have commenced gradually.

Residents of the town, who described the monarch’s death as a heavy blow, noted that the town has lost not just a king, but a father figure whose counsel and presence brought reassurance in moments of uncertainty.

He provided visionary leadership — Tinubu

Extending condolences to the government and people of Lagos State over the passing of Wheno Aholu Menu-Toyi I, President Bola Tinubu affirmed that the traditional ruler provided visionary and purposeful leadership over his domain for more than 40 years, leaving a track record of harmony, tolerance, unity and prosperity among his people.

The President noted the efforts of Oba Babatunde in protecting, preserving and projecting the historical significance of Badagry Kingdom, a former slave harbour and route, and the rich cultural heritage that continues to attract global attention.

Tinubu acknowledged the wisdom of the late traditional ruler and his council in maintaining a balance between modernity and tradition, managing multicultural interests and ensuring the sanctity of various cultural icons for posterity.

He urged an appreciation of the legacy of Oba Babatunde, who worked as a teacher for many years before venturing into journalism, where he made an impact while holding positions at The West African Pilot, Post Group of Newspapers, Daily Sketch, and New Nigerian.

President Tinubu prayed for the repose of the soul of the departed traditional ruler and comfort for his family.

He was an apostle of inter-ethnic understanding — Obasanjo

Mourning the passing of Oba De Wheno Aholu Menu-Toyi I, former President Olusegun Obasanjo said the monarch’s death was a great loss.

Obasanjo, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, described it as shocking, stating that the late Badagry monarch had emerged as one of the most respected and respectable traditional rulers in Lagos State.

The former President said the late monarch would be remembered as a patriot and defender of cultural and traditional values.

The statement reads: “He had a most eventful life which traversed eight decades and his reign of fifty years over Badagry Kingdom, which occupies a pedestal of looming importance in our ancient and contemporary history, witnessed notable peace and stability.

“Badagry has, since pre-colonial times, remained a robust repertoire of the finest aspects of our cultural and artistic heritage. He would be remembered as a patriot and custodian of our cultural and traditional values, who gave his best while on the throne of his forefathers.

“Within his impactful years on the throne, he brought his salutary influence to foster unity, solidarity, peace, understanding, faith and development in our common heritage among all the sons and daughters of Badagry and the entire Badagry Kingdom, both at home and in the diaspora.

Obasanjo further stressed that late Oba Akran was an apostle of inter-ethnic understanding and cohesion; inter-religious accommodation and tolerance and inter-cultural co-operation.

Akran’s death, a great loss— Sanwo-Olu

Also mourning, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, described the departure of Oba Akran as a great loss not only to the people of Badagry but also to Lagos and Nigeria at large because of his remarkable impact as a respected monarch in Nigeria.

The governor, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Gboyega Akosile, said the revered king, who was on the throne for over four decades, was known for his wisdom, cultural preservation, and advocacy for Badagry’s development.

He added that he rendered selfless service to the people and left behind a legacy of unity, tradition, uplifting and modern development.

Sanwo-Olu said: “On behalf of my wife, the government and people of Lagos, I commiserate with the people of Badagry, the deceased’s family, friends, associates and traditional institutions on the transition of the paramount ruler of Badagry Kingdom and Permanent Vice Chairman of the Lagos State Council of Obas and Chiefs, Oba Babatunde Akran, Wheno Aholu Menu-Toyi I.

“The death of Oba Akran is a great loss to the people of the ancient town of Badagry, and he will be greatly missed. He was a respected journalist. As a traditional ruler, he made positive impacts during his lifetime and contributed meaningfully to the growth and development of his community, Lagos State and Nigeria.

“Oba Akran, as a first-class traditional ruler, left a lasting legacy that the people of Badagry will continue to cherish. He served as the custodian of Badagry’s traditions, customs, and cultural heritage for nearly 49 years. He was a stabilising force known for uniting diverse interests within his kingdom and promoted Badagry’s historical sites and cultural festivals nationally and internationally, fostering tourism and cultural exchange.

“He also used his position to attract growth and development to the ancient town. I urge his family, friends, subjects and associates, as well as the entire people of Badagry, whose interests the departed traditional ruler represented and worked tirelessly for during his lifetime, to work towards immortalising him.”

Akran of Badagry was a benevolent leader — Adams

Also, the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, described Oba Aholu Menu-Toyi I’s death as the end of an era of wise and benevolent leadership that greatly contributed to the unity, culture, and progress of Badagry and Nigeria at large.

He expressed deep condolences to the people of Badagry, the Lagos State government and the entire country on the passing of the late monarch.

Adams, who said the news of Akran’s death deeply saddened him, noted that the late monarch’s leadership and dedication to the cultural heritage and development of Badagry had left an indelible mark on the community.

“His commitment to preserving the traditions and fostering unity among his people was truly exemplary and will be remembered with great admiration.

“In this time of sorrow, we stand with the royal family, the Badagry Traditional Council, and all citizens of Badagry, sharing in their grief and loss. We pray that the Almighty grants strength and comfort to all affected by this profound loss,” he said.

Profile of the late Akran

Oba Akran of Badagry, De Wheno Aholu Menu Toyi I, ascended to the throne on April 23, 1977, and served for 48 years, making him one of the longest-serving traditional rulers in Lagos State.

His reign was marked by peace, unity, and steady community development across Badagry and its environs.

Oba Akran was a former journalist who began his career as a teacher and later transitioned into journalism.

He was also a member of the Lagos State Judicial Service Commission and served as Grand Patron, Patron, and President of various social, charitable, and professional organizations.

His influence extended beyond the throne, as he was a respected voice for the people of Badagry and a symbol of unity.

Oba Akran is survived by his wives and many children.