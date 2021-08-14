.

By Jimitota Onoyume, Warri:

Mob yesterday set ablaze a robbery suspect around Cinema area of Okumagba Avenue, Warri South local government area.

Vanguard gathered that the incident occurred in the early hours after he was allegedly caught while attempting to rob a house in the hood.

Residents said robbers had been troubling them in the area, adding that it was the anger the mob may have vented on the robber when he was caught.

The incident caused vehicular traffic in the area for some time as motorists drove slowly to catch glimpse of the situation.

