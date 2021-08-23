Meet Paulash Panache, Nigeria's ace show promoter

Paulash Panache

By Henry Ojelu

Paul Femi Ashiru, popularly known as Paulash Panache, is an award-winning show and club promoter, musician, brand strategist, and social media influencer.

With over 80,000 Instagram followers on his Lituation King handle, where he shares his events and club tour photos, Panache is fast becoming a household name in the entertainment industry.

Aside promoting other, Panache has also released his own hit songs: “No Girlfriend No problem” and “Lituation”.

Born and raised in Lagos, Nigeria, to a clergy family, Panache had all his educations in Lagos.

He discovered his passion for entertainment at a young age and started his brand “Panache Empire” in 2012 and rebranded to be using his household name “Paulash Panache in 2018.

“I’m from a clergy family. My late dad Reverend Dr Samuel Femi Ashiru owned churches and that influenced my love for music because I was part of the choristers.

“And my mum is a retired school headmistress, Mrs H.O.D. Ashiru who also had a thing for music,” he says.

“I started my primary school at Temitope Nursery and Primary School Somolu, then Baptist Academy, Obanikoro. I had my BSc in Botany at University of Lagos,” he adds.

Now, Paulash promotes artistes and brands with his popular weekly event tagged “Lituation Friday’s.

The media influencer and singer hosts the weekly event in clubs where celebrities appear to vibe with fans.

According to Paulash Panache, the initiative which is synonymous to TGIF was started to promote clubs, host couple of birthdays, trending personalities and also promote new talents.

“Lituation Friday is a weekly event that happens every Friday where we get to celebrate life and ease out the stress.

“The initiative is synonymous to TGIF! Get me lit! Where we get to host a couple of birthdays, trending personalities and celebrities and also promote new talents and good vibes in general and all that makes a party lit.”

Paulash had promoted DJs, famous models, social media celebrities and influencers, socialites, as well as a selected group of sexy ladies.

“I have featured such celebrities such as like Reekado Banks, Kizz Daniel, Humble Smith, Niniola, Falz, Lil Kesh, Mayorkun, Patoranking, Mr Eazi, Dice Allies and many more,” he added.

Paulash further revealed that as a club promoter, he has worked with Lagos top clubs such as Quilox, Rumours, Cubana, Phantom, House 38, Club Litehouse, The Place, Crystals, Club 57, among others.

“I have worked with different top clubs and the event was quite massive before COVID-19 pandemic.

“The show was hosting at Club 57 Ikoyi before the lockdown, and now we’re back, better and bigger, and we’re now up and running at Caesars Lounge VI,” Paulash enthused.

Paulash has received several nominations in recognition of his works and has also won several awards.

He was also rated seventh among the top 10 young entertainment personalities in the country by Charlene K-WordPress.

His advice for young African artists?

“First, you’ve got to believe in yourself and also love the crafts itself. The love you’ve got for the craft will take you farther than you can imagine because even when things don’t seem smooth, the passion and love you’ve got for the crafts will keep you going.

“Also, focus on making good music, be unique and perfect your sound. As an upcoming artiste, you need to know your families and friends are not your fans.

“They are your supporters. You should be able to know the difference. They support you even when you sing trash.

“Your fans are people you might not even know personally. These set of people follow your brand, buy your music and download your content. So cherish them when you meet them.

“There is a lot of competition out there as a result of many young talents springing up day by day.

“In this sense, you should try and promote yourself through different platforms such as social media e.g Instagram, TikTok, Thriller, Twitter, radio, television, blog, influences, OAP, deejays.

“These platforms will help your potential listeners get to feel your vibes and even give you the encouragement you need to improve on your content.

“Although some of these platforms that enable you to promote yourself are expensive, it is important to start your promotion somewhere.

“Nowadays, labels hardly sign artistes without a successful independent career. You need promotion to get your required boost.

“Get your song on social media platforms radio stations, clubs, mixtapes. Promotion is endless, publicity is never enough,” he added.

Vanguard News Nigeria