Lionel Messi made his debut for Paris Saint Germain on the weekend and even his rivals were left awe-struck.

After years of glory for Messi at the 99,000-capacity Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, the record six-time Ballon d’Or winner and four-time Champions League champion made his first PSG appearance at the modest 20,000-seater Stade Auguste Delaune.

The 34-year-old joined PSG three weeks ago on a two-year deal after his new contract with Barcelona fell through.

Messi came off the bench for PSG after he replaced former Barcelona teammate Neymar in the 65th minute as the crowd erupted at the sight of arguably the greatest ever player taking to the field in the Stade Auguste Delaune

However, the damage had been done before Messi took to the field.

Kylian Mbappe, who has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, headed in Angel Di Maria’s cross in the 15th minute.

He then turned in Achraf Hakimi’s cross in the 63rd for his 135th goal since joining PSG in 2017.

But, the Messi-effect was on full display after the game when rival goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic asked the six-time Ballon d’Or winner to take a photo with his child.

Fans were left swooning over Messi’s gesture for his rival and praised the beautiful moment.

Agency Report

Vanguard News Nigeria