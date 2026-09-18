Dollar to Naira exchange rate today, September 18, 2026

The Nigerian naira weakened against the United States dollar on Friday, September 18, 2026, across both the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) and the parallel market.

In the official market, the naira traded at about ₦1,331 per dollar, according to the latest data reported from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The rate represents a depreciation from ₦1,329.56 per dollar recorded on Wednesday, with the naira losing about ₦1.44 against the greenback.

In the parallel market, the dollar rose to about ₦1,375 on Friday, up from ₦1,370 recorded on Wednesday.

The latest movement widened the gap between the official and parallel-market rates to about ₦44 per dollar.

The divergence reflects differences in pricing and supply conditions between the official foreign exchange market and the parallel market, where rates can vary depending on location, dealer and transaction size.

Market participants continue to monitor dollar liquidity, foreign exchange demand and CBN interventions as factors influencing the naira’s performance.

Reuters reported on Thursday that the naira was trading around ₦1,328 per dollar in the official market and ₦1,390 in street trading, while noting that the currency was expected to remain broadly stable amid central bank dollar sales and relatively subdued import demand.

For Nigerians buying dollars through the parallel market, the latest rate means $100 would cost about ₦137,500, while $1,000 would require approximately ₦1.375 million at the reported rate.

The official NFEM rate remains lower than the parallel-market quotation, underscoring the continuing spread between the two segments of Nigeria’s foreign exchange market.